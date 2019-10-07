Emily Koch Brings eMulbOy5 to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Emily Koch of Broadway's Wicked and Waitress performing eMulbOy5, a solo-ish show based on her middle school journal, which was ironically addressed "Dear Elphaba", on Sunday, October 20th at 9:30 pm.

'eMulbOy5' is a preteen saga of love, fandom, and identity. When 11-year-old Emily's best friend moves away unexpectedly, she decides to change her identity entirely to become a boy named Emul, whose AIM screen name is eMulbOy5. Is being Emul more important than playing the lead in the 7th grade musical? Can she change her family computer's home screen to pictures of Idina Menzel enough times that her parents will take her to see Wicked in New York? And will Quinn Powell finally wise up and marry Emul so they can just live happily ever after? With the help of her friends and her favorite music, all will be revealed.

BROADWAY GUESTS:

Directed by Colton Pometta

Music Directed by Evan Rees

Emily Koch just finished a year and half long run with the Broadway company and the First National Tour of Waitress standing by for both Jenna and Dawn. She was also seen on Broadway and on tour as Elphaba in Wickedfrom 2015-2017. Regional: Little Women(Palo AltoTheatreWorks),ValueVille(NYMF), In The Bones(APAC, World Premiere, and New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play) Workshops: iLLA! A Hip Hop Musical(O'Neil Center), The Tale of Despereaux (Universal Pictures/The Old Globe) Readings: Housewarming(NYMF), Luna(World Premiere), All The Walls(World Premiere). Carnegie Mellon Musical Theatre Class of 2013, youngARTS Finalist, and Interlochen Arts Camp and Academy Alumnus.

Emily Koch in eMulbOy5plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on October 20th at 9:30 pm. There is a $25-35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You