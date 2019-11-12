New York City's Broadway's Supper Club, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Presents Singer, songwriter, and actress &MJTBCFUI 8JUIFST best known for originating the role of Shug Avery in The Color Purple on

Broadway will return to 54 Below on November 20 and 21 for her one-woman show &MJTBCFUI 8JUIFST This Broad's Way, The Look Into The Soul of a Woman. After a successful packed summer show, Withers returns for two nights only to dazzle her audience with a brand new show. The show will highlight the many moods and music of some of the most successful women.

Her set includes her signature pieces from The Color Purple; Too Beautiful For Words & Push Da Button. She, her live trio & tight background singers will perform songs from some of 8JUIFST favorite musicals such as The Greatest Showman, Porgy & Bess, Ragtime, Funny Girl, Closer Than Ever, The Waitress, Sunday In The Park With George and many more. Intertwined in this colorful tapestry will be her best-known singles; Be With You & Simple Things. Not to mention a heartfelt tribute to the Florida PULSE victims.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY, November 20 and 21st 8JUIFST will feature Special guests E-Haze Music arranger; Juson Williams Inspirational Singers, Damon Mendes on drums, Chelton Grey on bass with Jarvis Brown on piano & Keith Anthony Fluitt and musical theater students from Valencia College, Howard University and Berklee College of Music. 8JUIFST is quite a busy woman and has some exciting performances coming up which include City Winery in Atlanta, Winter Garden Theater in Orlando and Cancun Mexico for the LGBT Music Awards. 8JUIFST is also on the distinguished roster of professors in The Arts & Entertainment Department at UCF/Valencia College in Orlando, Florida teaching music and stage readiness.

For tickets to Elisabeth Withers' This Broad's Way, The Look Into The Soul of a Woman at 54 below visit www.54below.com or call (646) 476-3551. The show is presented through Orlando Eye On Talent.. Transportation to the club is easily accessible via the #7, 1, N,F, D, B, L & E trains. Student rush tickets are available. USE THE CODE W I T H E R S 5 for $5 OFF main dining room cover charge. SIMPLY CALL 646-476-3551 or click https://54below.com/events/elisabeth-withers-2/





