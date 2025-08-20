Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco Bring 54 SINGS TWILIGHT to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco in “54 Sings Twilight” on September 8th, 2025 at 9:30 PM. Join in at 54 Below for a nostalgic evening featuring the music of Twilight. Celebrating 20 years of the initial novel’s release, our star-studded ensemble, produced and directed by Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco, will be performing such unforgettable hits as “Decode” by Paramore, “Eyes on Fire” by Blue Foundation, “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perry, and more. Whether you’re Team Edward, Team Jacob, or even Team Charlie, you will not want to miss this epic night of 2010s hits.

Music direction by Sawyer Whitted.

Also featuring: Keeley Cauble, Henry Crater, Damon Dennis, Jules Ferolie, Katelyn Harold, Jordan Harris, Hannah Grace Johnson, Maria Lane, Amanda Lund, Caroline McFee, Jenny Mollet (Six, The Color Purple), Mary Nikols, Valentina Perdido, Lindy Pokorny and Akira Sky.

Elisabeth Nordeen and Isabella Orosco in 54 Sings Twilight plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 8th, 2025 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $68 (includes $8 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.