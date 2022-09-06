Elisa Galindez Stars In Solo Show EVERYTHING I KNOW At 54 Below, September 16

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Elisa Galindez in Everything I Know on Friday, September 16th at 7:00 PM.

After years of performing regionally and throughout New York City, this bright and promising artist steps back into the spotlight for the first time since the pandemic. After losing sight of her purpose, Everything I Know is a love letter to her ancestors and an honoring of the village who helped her reclaim her voice. Selections will include Sondheim, Webber, Streisand, and other artists who have inspired Ms. Galindez to stand in her self-worth.

Everything I Know is directed by Jillian Carucci with music direction by Drew Wutke. Elisa is also joined by Arei Sekiguchi (Drums), Amy Griffiths (Sax/Clarinet/Flute), Dave D'aranjo (Bass), Hajime Yoshida (Guitar), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Featured Vocalist), Angel Lozada (Featured Vocalist), and Kaila Wooten (Featured Vocalist).

Elisa Galindez in Everything I Know plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 16th at 7:00 PM. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. In-person and livestream tickets are available at 54below.com/ElisaGalindez. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM EST are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Elisa Galindez is a proud, Queer, Boricua, Bronx native, and multi-hyphenate artist who is dedicated to collaborative storytelling that cultivates safe, brave, and innovative spaces. Elisa is committed to celebrating the beautiful nuances of her people and those whose voices have yet to be heard. Her most recent credits include Queen Anne: A New Musical (Bloody Mary), Head Over Heels (Pamela), West Side Story (Rosalia), and Hair (Dionne understudy). You can follow her work at elisagalindezactor.com or on Instagram: @eh_lee_sa_

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.