Eli Tokash Celebrates 100th Episode of TAKE A BOW With A Live Show Featuring Presley Ryan, Ciara Renée, and More!

Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland, Pippin, A Christmas Story, and Mary Poppins) celebrates the 100th Episode of his renowned podcast, Take A Bow, with a live Pod-Baret (Podcast Cabaret), welcoming special guests JJ Niemann, Presley Ryan, Ciara Renée, Max von Essen, and Anthony Rosenthal on Monday, April 18th at 9:30 pm at The Green Room 42.

In honor of Tokash's podcast Take A Bow reaching its 100th episode, he is hosting his FIRST EVER live podcast cabaret a "Pod-Baret"! This event will be filled with previous special guests of Take A Bow exploring what they've been up to since their voice-filled ears on a podcast episode. The audience will get to be a part of the 100th episode of Take A Bow, while also witnessing wonderful performances from their favorite Broadway Stars.

You can experience this unforgettable night featuring some of Broadway's finest performers by purchasing tickets at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/f5L3PyhlsI2j49FEYHbv/1650331800000

Out of town or just can't make it but still want some Monday night entertainment? No worries! The show will also be live-streamed. In order to get the live stream code you must purchase a livestream ticket also at the link listed