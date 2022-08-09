Elena Bennett and Fred Barton Reunite at Pangea For Two Upcoming Performances

Elena Bennett and Fred Barton reunite at Pangea on Tuesday, August 9 and Tuesday August 16, 7PM, for their first appearances since last summer. In their new show "Swing Out Under The Moon," they will introduce a large number of swing, Broadway, Hollywood, and novelty songs to their already formidable repertoire.

"Swing Out Under the Moon" is a musical celebration of a return to life after loss, featuring rare songs of Cy Coleman, Johnny Mercer, Rodgers and Hart, and many more. Elena's uniquely luxurious and expressive voice finds its perfect mate in pianist Fred's 'ten-fingered orchestra' style on the keys.

Elena Bennett and Fred Barton, singer/pianist duo extraordinaire, joined forces at the former Eighty-Eights, and out of their weekly performances evolved the Bennett & Barton Song Salon - the first evening of its kind, with Bennett & Barton singing spontaneous sets drawn from the Great American Songbook and classic Broadway repertoire, with celebrity guest stars.

Elena's and Fred's act led to their CD "A Wrinkle In Swingtime" (still in print after 23 years) -- featuring Elena singing 14 classics and novelties with Fred's 27-piece orchestra. They were selected by Sydney's Ministry of Culture and Protocol to be the feature hosts of the Sydney Cabaret Convention, and have appeared at the New York Cabaret Convention and the Back Stage Bistro Awards.

Elena Bennett has performed in countless venues as an actress and a singer, drawing on a uniquely powerful and versatile voice. She specializes in creative renditions of classics and novelties drawn from the American Popular Songbook, as well as soul-stirring interpretations of Edith Piaf's songs. As an actress she starred in the acclaimed musical theatre piece "Erik and the Snow Maidens," and toured the country as the lead singer of the sell-out big-band revue "Forever Swing." She was the lead singer for the big band, "The Music Masters," and was brought to Sydney, Australia by the Minister of Culture and Protocol to perform with Fred Barton, also acting as the talent judge for the city's massive Cabaret Convention. She is currently working on a follow-up big band album to "A Wrinkle in Swingtime" with Mr. Barton.

Fred Barton debuted as a co-creator of the original Forbidden Broadway - a two-night club act that ran for 27 years while winning the Tony Award and multiple Drama Desk and Critics' Circle Awards, and spawning numerous CD's and touring companies. He then wrote book, music and lyrics for Miss Gulch Returns! (Back Stage Bistro Award in Musical Comedy Performance), with the recording becoming a cult classic, still in print after 26 years; the show is regularly produced at boutique theatres around the country. Fred's third off-Broadway venture, Whoop-Dee-Doo, won two Drama Desk Awards, and resulted in a London production and an RCA cast album, also generating a sequel, When Pigs Fly. He arranged and performed in Spamilton off-Broadway, and music-supervised numerous regional companies and the current national tour. Fred composed for The Magic Schoolbus, won an Emmy for his work on the hit Wonder Pets!, and music-supervised Olivia. On Broadway and on tour, Fred conducted Anthony Quinn in Zorba, Hal Prince's Cabaret revival, Cy Coleman's City Of Angels, and Robert Goulet in Camelot; he played in the pits of Grease (Tommy Tune production), Guys & Dolls (Nathan Lane revival), and the original Will Rogers Follies. His Pops arrangements are regularly played by symphonies around the country and Canada. As a pianist, he's played for dozens of major stars; but by far his favorite is the incomparable Elena Bennett.