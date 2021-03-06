Eddie Bruce Celebrates Music Of The Tonys: Tony Bennett and Anthony Newley

For more than four decades, cabaret artist and bandleader Eddie Bruce has been an entertainment industry force, delighting generations of music lovers with his acclaimed cabaret tributes to Tony Bennett, Anthony Newley, Frank Sinatra, the best of Broadway, and various others. As a bandleader, his large, dance ensemble has reached legendary status, having entertained at every major society and corporate gala extant for 40 years.

He's starred with the Philly Pops, the Ocean City Pops, and has sold out theaters, hotel/casinos, and nightspots of every size on the East Coast and beyond. His headline-making tribute to the iconic Philadelphia nightclub, The Latin Casino, packed houses at World Cafe' Live and Drexel University's Mandell Theater, and his weekly streaming, "Friday Nightclub" broadcasts have reached thousands internationally. In this singular new show, "Music of the Tonys," Eddie Bruce pays tribute to two of the most celebrated and individual artists in musical history--Tony Bennett and Anthony Newley--and tells the backstories behind the men and the music.

A Metropolitan Zoom Concert. Ticketing: http://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/eddie-bruce-041621