EPIC Players Theatre to Present THE EPIC UNDERGROUND: Passions & Appetites at Joe's Pub

EPIC Players Theatre will present The EPIC Underground: Passions & Appetites on Monday, February 24, 2025 at 6pm and 8:30pm at the Joe's Pub at The Public. Join in for an extraordinary evening of laughter celebrating the talents and experiences of our performers through captivating narratives and hilarious stand-up comedy. It will be a night filled with genuine humor, heartfelt moments, and a sense of community. Our line-up features a mix of seasoned comedians and fresh voices, all bringing a unique perspective to the Joe's Pub Stage. Tickets are $45-$75.

The EPIC Underground: Storytellers is a night of dramatic storytelling, stand-up and spoken word featuring our neuro-diverse performers and their original works centered around the theme of: Passions and Appetites.

Passions and Appetites, are the driving force behind our actions and desires whether those be the pursuit of love, the craving for delicious food, or the intense ambition to achieve a goal; they are the very essence of our human experience, both beautiful and complex, shaping our choices and defining who we are.

Join our storytellers as they weave their captivating journey through a unique lens of experiences - from triumphs to trials, from laughter to tears - resulting in the joy of finding their authentic selves. One night only.

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities. For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/

