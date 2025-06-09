EMPATHY! Online Concert to Return with Kate Baldwin, Melinda Doolittle & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new edition of the EMPATHY! Concert will take place on Thursday, June 19th, from 1 to 2 pm Eastern Time, hosted by Kate Baldwin and Elliott Masie, with guest performances from Telly Leung, Melinda Doolittle, and rising Irish actress, Connie Angela McGowan. In these challenging times, Empathy is important for the theater to embrace, enhance, and advocate. Registration is available here.

This is the 50th EMPATHY! Concert, having been produced for no fee by the MASIE Learning Foundation since it debuted in the pandemic of 2020. Over 100,000 people from business, entertainment, and education around the world have viewed the concerts. Over 100 Broadway performers have been featured including Lindsay Mendez, Hunter Parrish, Dan Lauria, George Takei, and others.

The June 19th EMPATHY! Concert will feature these Broadway and Learning stars:

Kate Baldwin - Broadway Star (Hello, Dolly!) and Co-Host

Melinda Doolittle - American Idol Finalist and White House Concerts

Telly Leung - Broadway & TV Star (Aladdin, Allegiance & Glee), Co-Founder of EMPATHY! Concert

Connie Angela McGowan - Dublin Actress (Into the Woods)

Elliott Masie - EMPATHY! Concert Co-Founder and Chair, MASIE Learning Foundation

The Concert will address the need for EMPATHY! as significant changes come from both political and corporate sources. Space is limited, and early registrations are encouraged.

