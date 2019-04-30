Drew Gehling, Aaron DeJesus, and More Come Together For Benefit Concert

It is no secret that the Broadway community has a longstanding reputation of coming together for good, what with organizations like Broadway Cares, and The Actor's Fund.

On Monday, May 6th, some of Broadway's brightest rising stars are coming together yet again for The NF Hope Concert, a New York City benefit concert and auction to support the Neurofibromatosis Network.

This concert, it's 3rd time in New York City, is being presented by former Jersey Boy, Jeff Leibow, at SubCulture. Guests will enjoy the vocal stylings from some of theatre's freshest faces including Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys), Aaron DeJesus (Jersey Boys), Peter Saide (Desperate Measures), and Gail Bennett (Anastasia)

Neurofibromatosis is a disease with no known cure. Leibow, whose 10-year-old was diagnosed at the age of 9 months, has brought this musical event all over the country to help raise awareness and fund research for a cure.

New York City's 3rd Annual NF Hope Concert

Sunday, May 6, 2019 @ 7:30 PM

SubCulture (45 Bleeker Street)

Ticket/Auction Site: http://nfhopeNY19.givesmart.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You