Drag Star Kiki Ball-Change to Present FUNNY GHOUL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Month

Forget the hay, this GAY ride will leave you cackling and begging for more.

Oct. 13, 2022  

So funny, you'll die! The hilarious, wickedly talented, singing, off-off-off-Broadway sensation KIKI BALL-CHANGE will present FUNNY GHOUL, a new seasonal take on her wildly popular cabaret FUNNY GWORL, on October 16 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square. Kiki celebrates one of her favorite holidays with a spooky romp through Halloween classics and new parodies. Forget the hay, this GAY ride will leave you cackling and begging for more.

FUNNY GHOUL runs Sunday, October 16 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue). General admission tickets are $22. Reserved front row table VIP tickets are $30. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

New York City drag performer, comedian, and singer KIKI BALL-CHANGE is as well-known for her quick wit, large underbite, and her giant singing voice as for her ability to move an audience to tears with a sweet, loving ballad. An NYC performer since 2018, Kiki Ball-Change has quickly made a name for herself in a city that has a drag performer on every corner. She's been featured on The Wendy Williams Show and Real Housewives of New York, performed with comedy legends such as Meg Stalter, partied with nightlife icons like Lady Bunny, Amanda Lepore, Suzanne Bartsch (and is the drag daughter of the legendary Miss Coco Peru), and has been seen performing at clubs across the United States, in New York, Connecticut, Florida, Alabama, California, and more. Come find out why so many people love Kiki for yourself! You can buy some merch or learn more about her at www.kikiballchange.com.


