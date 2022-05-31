Drag Star Heidi Haux Celebrates Jill Biden's Birthday With First Ladies Show

Celebrate Dr. Jill Biden's birthday with a unique, very funny and smart look at America's First Ladies.

Drag star HEIDI HEAUX takes the audience on a hilarious fictional journey where the current sitting FLOTUS, Dr. Jill, seeks advice from the phenomenal women of the White House who have come before her. These spirits past and present (all played by Haux with on-stage costume changes) are sure to lift YOUR spirits as we kick-off Pride Month with a political punch. This newly staged, updated version of her award nominated solo show features music, pop culture soundbites, comedy, politics, fashion and so much more.

HEIDI HAUX: FIRST HAUX runs Friday, June 3rd at 7pm -- Dr. Biden's actual birthday -- at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (located inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street at 9th Avenue). General admission tickets are $22. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and greet are $35. Please note that there is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue; full dinner menu available. All attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Heidi, like Klum, and Haux, like Faux. While often dubbing herself as "the fake ho" Heidi sure is a real funny queen. She originally crash landed in New Mexico, but after almost a decade of Drag in NYC Heidi Haux's a nightlife staple working all across this wide city. A witty, whacky, and ever so tacky queen who isn't afraid to tell the world how she feels, Heidi's banter keeps you laughing all the way home. Known for her quick wit, First Lady impersonations, and an iconic seven minute Drag tribute to Kill Bill (you can find it on YouTube) she's often referred to around these parts as an extra-terrestrial hooker with a heart of gold. Weekly she runs a non-stop drag show marathon every Saturday for 3-4 hours at Pieces in the West Village and every Wednesday night she hosts Twisted Broadway at the Lips Showpalace.