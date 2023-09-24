Drag Chanteuse Castrata's MUSE VOL. III to Play Red Eye Next Month

Castrata will return to Red Eye NY with MUSE Vol. III on October 12th, 2023.

By: Sep. 24, 2023

CASTRATA – The Drag Chanteuse of New York City is making her return to Red Eye and is ready to shake things up with her cabaret return-- MUSE Vol.III. The show will take place on October 12th, 2023 at 8:00 PM and will feature her signature 8-Piece Band dubbed the Orche-strata!

The show will take you on a queer journey through Castrata's life narrated by a new set list of 11 songs featuring vocalists such as: Mariah Carey, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, Evanescence, Aretha Franklin and many more. This is a ONE NIGHT ONLY live-music drag extravaganza!

The Red Eye is located at 355 W 41st St., NY, NY, 10036. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the link below. 




