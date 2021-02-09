Double The Fun With Winter Park Playhouse New Spotlight Cabaret

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its live and recorded Spotlight cabaret performances with the exceptional comedic and vocal talent of professional performers, Adam Biner and Michael Scott Ross, in their new cabaret titled Whose Song Is It Anyway? This rollicking new one-hour cabaret will be performed live with limited socially distanced seating at The Winter Park Playhouse on March 24 and 25, 2021. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join this talented pair as they sing, dance, and laugh their way through a host of popular music from Broadway to radio and film with a few stops, smiles and stories along the way! Biner and Ross will leave you applauding from your Playhouse theatre seat or your private seat at home as they sing unforgettable melodies from some of the greatest musicals of all time including Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, Annie Get Your Gun, Les Miserables, Wicked and many more!

Adam Biner has been previously seen on The Playhouse stage as Stanley Donan in What A Glorious Feeling - The Story of the Making of Singin' In The Rain. His New York credits include GEEKS! Off- Broadway and Midnight Madness as part of the New York Music Festival. Regionally Adam has performed several leading roles in musicals at prestigious theatres including Utah Festival (How to Succeed in Business, Peter Pan, and Ragtime); Paper Mill Playhouse (Kiss Me Kate and Carousel); Alhambra Theatre (A Christmas Carole) and many more!

Michael Scott Ross has been a frequent performer at The Winter Park Playhouse with past performances on the mainstage including Nunsense A-Men (Sister Mary Amnesia) and Life Could Be a Dream (Eugene) and his Spotlight Cabaret, My Broadway: The Roles I Could Play. Michael has also been part of the theatre's annual Florida Festival of New Musicals (Flaming Volcano Bed and Breakfast.) His New York credits include Raffi On Broadway (The Gershwin Theatre) and Twist (Manhattan Theatre Source.) Michael's numerous regional credits include roles in How to Succeed in Business, Groundhog Day, Avenue Q, Annie, A Christmas Carole and many more!

"This dynamic pair of performers will have you laughing and singing the night away. Don't miss out! You can attend a live show with our socially distanced seating in the theatre or order the video to be sent directly to your home!" explains Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited due to social distancing so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. Performances sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets.

The live cabaret will be filmed live and available to enjoy virtually April 2-4, 2021. A private link and password will be sent at 5:00 pm on the selected date. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org or by calling the box office (407)645-0145.