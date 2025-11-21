Doris Dear Will Perform Christmas Special in New York in December

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York City's holiday season gets a little more heart this year. Doris Dear - America's Perfect Housewife - brings her beloved yuletide celebration back to The Triad Theater, and she's doing it while lifting up neighbors across the city. A brand-new limited-edition Doris Dear holiday pin will debut at the show, with proceeds supporting God's Love We Deliver and their lifesaving mission providing medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with severe illness.

Stephen Covello, Chief Philanthropy Officer at God's Love We Deliver, shares his excitement: "God's Love We Deliver is grateful to be a part of The Doris Dear Christmas Special! The funds raised from this special pin help God's Love We Deliver cook and home-deliver medically tailored meals to New Yorkers affected by illness. Every pin sold helps nourish a New Yorker, and we thank Doris Dear for her tremendous support!"

Doris Dear shared this joyful reminder of what truly makes the season sparkle: "The holidays shine a little brighter when we care for one another. A cookie is sweet, but helping a neighbor is the true sugar. Give a little, love a lot, and keep the glitter flowing - that's what this season is all about!" - Doris Dear, America's Perfect Housewife

With that spirit of giving leading the way, the stage transforms into Doris's sparkling holiday sanctuary. Think mid-century tinsel, a swinging orchestra, warm storytelling, and enough glitter to make Rockefeller Center blush. Doris welcomes a dazzling roster of guest performers who help whisk audiences away on a joyful sleigh ride through New York City - from the lights of Broadway to snowy corners of Central Park. And this year? She has two very special surprise guests who will be announced soon... the kind of stars who arrive wrapped in excitement and make the audience gasp a little.

Holiday memories tend to grow brighter when shared, and Doris intends for everyone to leave humming, smiling, and maybe believing in a bit of everyday magic again.

Seats always disappear quickly - sometimes faster than you can say "reindeer on the roof." Those dreaming of the ultimate New York holiday outing should reserve their tickets before they melt away like spun sugar snowflakes.