Donna Vivino, José Monge & More to Star in THE BROADWAY REWIND: HISTORY HAS ITS EYES ON YOU

Who lives, who dies, and who tells your story? The Broadway Rewind's "History Has Its Eyes on You" celebrates music from Broadway favorites including Assassins, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Bonnie and Clyde, Cabaret, Come from Away, Chaplin, Evita, Hamilton, Parade, Six, Side Show, Ragtime and more, along with a special tribute to Titanic, which will be celebrating its silver anniversary of twenty-five years! The Broadway Rewind: "History Has Its Eyes on You" will play a one night engagement on Friday, April 8th at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42.

The evening will feature performances by Alison Anaya (MAT's The Music of: Waitress, Rumour Has It), Dani Apple (Fox's: I Can See Your Voice, The Bakers Wife: Off Broadway), Quentin Bruno (MAT's Rumour Has It, The Holiday Special), Mackenzie Cannon (54 Below's: My First Time, Headwig and The Angry Inch), Kate Coffey (MAT's Rumour Has It, The Holiday Special), Hannah Coffman, McKenzie Custin (Anne of Green Gables, Freaky Friday), Julian Decker (Broadway's Les Miserables, Sunset Boulevard), Robin Dunavant, Logan Farine (Rent 20th Anniversary National Tour, Bonnie and Clyde), Emily Goulazian (MAT's Queen of the Night), Andre Williams (Sherlock Returns, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat), Sarah Juliano (Bare, Dames at Sea), Rebecca Monk Lapinksi (Bright Star, Once), Annie Levine (Assassins, Carrie The Musical), Lexi Lyric

(On The Town, Sister Act), Connor Marsh (The Little Mermaid, Titanic), Kylie Mowry, José Monge (Waitress National Tour), Jarrett Winters Morley (The Human Comedy, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Chandler Sinks (MAT's Heathers, Sweeney Todd), Michael Shofi, Diana Leticia Truman, Donna Vivino (Broadway's Wicked, Original Young Cosette in Les Miserables) Sydney Wesson (MAT's Queen of the Night, Moms The Musical), and Olivia White (Celebrity Cruises). This production is produced and directed by Michael Restaino, associate directed by Dan Sims and musically supervised by Skyler Fortgang.

