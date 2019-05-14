Donna Marie Asbury to Celebrate Time in CHICAGO At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Donna Marie Asbury in Celebrating 20 Years in Chicago The Musical!

Donna Marie Asbury in Celebrating 20 Years In Chicago The Musical plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 19, 2019 7:00 There is a $40.00-90.00 cover charge and $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

June is busting out! For the past twenty years, Donna Marie Asbury has played the merry murderess June in Broadway's long-running hit revival of Chicago The Musical. But after she ends her record-breaking run in the cellblock earlier this month, she'll make her debut at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join her on a one-night celebration of her remarkable career, from making her Broadway debut at age eleven opposite Angela Lansbury in Gypsy, to the legendary musical Merrily We Roll Along, to playing Eva Peron in Evita at age nineteen, to being featured in Jerome Robbins Broadway and much, much more! There'll be songs and stories that have made an impact on her forty-four years in the business, plus a few surprise guests.

Directed by Gregory Butler

Musical Direction by Rob Bowman

