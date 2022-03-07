Debbie Gravitte to Present New Series at Birdland With Harvey Fierstein & More

"I mean when you've got friends like mine..." Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends. Come and join her as she welcomes up-and-comers Stephen Schwartz (April 11), Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for 3 separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises. With old friends, you never know what secrets will be spilled...Or who might show up to spill them!



Tony and Grammy Award Winner and Emmy nominee, Debbie Gravitte, one of Broadway's biggest personalities has been in 8 Broadway shows, 3 Encores productions, has sung with over 175 Symphony Orchestras around the world, has 4 solo CD's, (and numerous other recordings),and is the mother of 3 glorious children.

ALL SHOWS AT 7PM

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

315 WEST 44TH ST.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Birdlandjazz.com