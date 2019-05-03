Dawn Derow Will Play the Laurie Beechman

In 2016, critically acclaimed cabaret performer Dawn Derow revisited her operatic roots and took home a Bistro Award as "Outstanding Vocalist" for LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret. Then in 2017 and 2018, Dawn explored the hit music of the "Greatest Generation" period with her MAC Award-winning ("Best Female Vocalist") MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 (she was also nominated for BroadwayWorld.com Cabaret Awards for "Best Show" and "Best Vocalist"). Now Dawn is ready to prove that you can go home again-musically, that is.

Opening on Father's Day, Sunday June 16 at 1 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café (407 West 42nd Street @ 9th Ave), Dawn will present THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME, inspired by her father's vast record collection that she heard growing up. Directed by multiple MAC Award-winning Director Jeff Harnar with Musical Direction by Matt Baker, Dawn will tell the story of how the songs she grew up listening to inspired her and helped her blossom into the multi-faceted singer/performer she is today. Dawn's set list will include classic pop hits and Broadway show tunes from legendary performers such as Judy Collins, Jacques Brel, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and a young Rosemary Clooney, as well as by contemporary artists P!nk, and Miranda Lambert. Playing in Dawn's band for the first time will be Peter Calo on guitar and Steve Doyle on bass. The cover charge for THE HOUSE THAT BUILT ME at the Laurie Beechman is $25 ($20 for MAC Members) with a $20 Food/Drink Minimum. Reservations can be made at WestBankCafe.com or by calling 212-695-6909.

Dawn Derow's most recent shows have received rave reviews from the cabaret press, including Cabaret Scenes Magazine, BistroAwards.com, TheaterPizzazz.com, and CabaretHotspot.com. Here's what legendary opera singer Marilyn Horne says about Dawn: "She has a vocal instrument that can sing everything from pop to Broadway. Dawn is simply the best young Cabaret singer on the scene today."

ABOUT Dawn Derow: After studying classical voice at the Boston Conservatory, Dawn moved to New York to pursue a career in musical theater. She then performed all over the world in operas, classical concerts, musicals, and on cruise ships before returning to NYC in 2007, when she began performing cabaret shows focused on Great American Songbook standards, pop classics, and her own original songs. Derow's rise in the New York cabaret world has been meteoric during the past decade. Since 2008, she has presented eight different shows, including Music 4 Two (with award-winning guitarist Sean Harkness), which earned a MAC nomination for "Best CD Recording." Dawn's 2015 duo show, Revolution (with Kathleen France), won a MAC Award for "Best Revue," and in 2016 Dawn earned a Bistro Award as "Outstanding Vocalist" for LEGIT: A Classical Cabaret. Dawn has also been a featured performer at recent productions of the Mabel Mercer Foundation, including her 2016 Carnegie Hall debut in a 125th Birthday Cole Porter Tribute, and a solo in the 2018 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center in New York. www.dawnderow.com.





