Dawn Derow, Jeremie Michael and Chuck Flowers to Join Upcoming PIANO BAR LIVE!

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Dawn Derow, Jeremie Michael, Chuck Flowers, David LaMarr and Darnell White plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in this TUESDAY, June 8 th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

A New Yorker by way of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Dawn Derow grew up in Eastham, MA. and began pursuing her performing career in childhood. She graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a Bachelor's Degree in Music: Vocal Performance and Opera Emphasis, achieving the 2nd highest vocal score in her class. After graduation, she performed in operas and in musicals around the world and as a guest entertainer aboard international cruise ships. In 2008, Derow began pursuing a cabaret career in which she also demonstrated her skillls as a songwriter and guitarist. In the past 12 years, she has performed in venues such as the Weill Center at Carnegie Hall, Birdland Jazz Club, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Bitter End, The Cutting Room and many more. In the 2018, Derow sang in the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Cabaret Convention at Rose Hall at Lincoln Center. Awards include a 2014 MAC nomination for "Best CD," a 2015 MAC Award for her work in the duo show Revolution with Kathleen France, a 2016 Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist" and a 2018 MAC Award for "Best Female Vocalist."

Jeremie Michael was the final music director/pianist with the Off-Broadway production of The Fantasticks on Sullivan Street. While in NY, he was also a regular sub on Broadway and Off-Broadway. When he wasn't down in the pits (!), he was a cabaret and piano bar regular. Currently living in Florida, where he teaches at Florida Southern College, he has been busy at Disney World as a performer and audition pianist.

Chuck Flowers considers himself a "singer of good songs in good taste." A native St. Louisan and a seasoned performer/entertainer, Flowers, who embraces many genres and styles of music is "glad to be a part of Piano Bar Live!!

David LaMarr is originally from Los Angeles and now lives in NYC. National Tour: JERSEY BOYS (Berry Belson and others). Regional: nominated for an LA OVATION award for his portrayal of James "Thunder" Early in DREAMGIRLS; the world premiere of SOUL: THE STAX MUSICAL (Booker T. Jones) at Baltimore Center Stage; the new musical A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Delaware Theatre Company; the US professional world premiere of Disney's MULAN (Mushu) and the US regional premiere of Disney's LITTLE MERMAID (Sebastian) at Tuacahn Amphitheatre; AIN'T MISBEHAVIN (Andre) and SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE (Ken) at Birch North Park Theatre in San Diego; HAIRSPRAY (Seaweed) at Sierra Rep; HAIR (LADCC / Ovation Nominated, Garland Award) and the professional premiere of THE GIRL, GROUCH & GOAT (Garland Award) both with The Chance Theater in Anaheim Hills.

A native of Harlem, Darnell White is a graduate LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and The Julliard School. White is a performer, composer, and musical director. As an MD he has collaborated with a number of noted artists including Melba Moore, Brian McKnight, Blaine Krauss, Amma Ossei, Willis White, Angela Birchett, David LaMarr, Carlton Jumel Smith and many more. As a performer and resident artist, d venues such as 54 Below, The iridium, Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and more. He recently served as Musical Director for the Off-Broadway show Revelation The Musical as well as the film adaptation of Gospel at Colonus. He is currently the MD for several churches in the New York area and the chorus-master for Trilogy: An Opera Company in Newark, NJ.