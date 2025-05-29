 tracking pixel
David Rhodes Unleashes DADDY ISSUES at Red Eye NYC In June

DADDY ISSUES will take place one night only, Friday, June 28 at 7PM.

By: May. 29, 2025
David Rhodes Unleashes DADDY ISSUES at Red Eye NYC In June Image
This NYC Pride Weekend, international cabaret star and New York City's Top Daddy, David Rhodes, takes center stage at Red Eye NYC with his provocative, unfiltered cabaret DADDY ISSUES - one night only, Friday, June 28 at 7PM.

Equal parts confession and striptease, DADDY ISSUES is a fearless fusion of story, song, and burlesque, diving deep into queer identity, emotional chaos, and the complicated joys of being (and loving) a Daddy. With biting wit and powerhouse vocals, Rhodes crafts an intimate, electrifying evening that's as heartfelt as it is thirsty.

Directed and choreographed by Broadway's Anthony Murphy (The Wiz, Aladdin, Diana), with musical direction by Michael Ferrara, this Pride-weekend event promises bold theatrics, unfiltered storytelling, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Whether you're celebrating Pride with glitter or grief, laughter or lust, DADDY ISSUES is your invitation to feel it all.



