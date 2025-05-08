Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, Nicole Schezringer And More Join NIGHT AT THE PIER Benefit Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NiFamily Equality has announced a star-studded lineup for A Night of Celebration, Inspiration, and Broadway Magic. The evening will feature performances by 2025 Tony Award- nominees Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Megan Hilty (Death Becomes Her), and Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd).

with additional appearances by Academy Award-nominee Demi Moore, Tony Award-nominee Cole Escola, two-time Grammy Award nominee Debbie Harry, Tony Award nominee Bill T Jones, Jim Obergefell and Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Marlo Thomas

Night at the Pier, Family Equality's signature fundraising gala, returns on Monday, May 12 for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and show-stopping Broadway performances. Held at the stunning Pier Sixty in New York City, this annual event brings together LGBTQ+ families, allies, and advocates to honor the changemakers who have fought for equality and shaped a more inclusive world.

This year, entertainment industry powerhouses Jason Weinberg and Merritt Johnson will be honored with the Luigi Caiola Luminary Award which will be presented by Academy Award nominee Demi Moore, Two Time Grammy Award nominee Debbie Harry and Presidential Medal of Freedom Honoree Marlo Thomas. Weinberg and Johnson are steadfast supporters of Family Equality and their continued advocacy and leadership have made a lasting impact, helping to ensure that every LGBTQ+ family has the legal protections, visibility, and support they deserve.

Peggy Gillespie, co-founder/director of Family Diversity Projects, a national nonprofit organization devoted to helping eliminate discrimination, will receive the Hostetter-Habib Family Award presented by Tony Award nominee, renowned choreographer, Bill T. Jones.

The event will also include a celebration of ten years of marriage equality with Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that ushered in marriage equality, Obergefell v. Hodges.

“Night at the Pier is proof of what's possible when community, creativity, and courage converge," said Darra Gordon, CEO of Family Equality.

“While headlines talk about shrinking donations and sponsors pulling out of Pride and LGBTQ+ causes, our sold-out event tells a different story. The support is real. The community is strong, and when individuals come together, we can move mountains”

Honorary Chairs for the event are Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka and Nick Scandalios. Members of the esteemed Honorary Committee include Kristin Caskey, Bruce Cohen and Gabe Catone, John Gore, Kevin Huvane, Jef Kaplan and Amanda Green, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi, Joe Machota and Michael Russell, Margo and James L. Nederlander, Zac Posen and Harrison Ball, Lauren Reid, Daryl Roth, and Robert E. Wankel.

All proceeds from Night at the Pier support Family Equality's work to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQ+ families nationwide.

