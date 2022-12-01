Darius de Haas to Present THE HOLIDAY CONCERT at 54 Below in December

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, this past summer's highly acclaimed Public Works As You Like It, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") will return to 54 Below in an encore performance of his Holiday Concert. Darius shares his love of Christmas time and looks forward to sharing his joy, gratitude and musical spin on the classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Silent Night" to more contemporary holiday songs like "This Christmas" "Cold," and so many more songs celebrating the holiday season.

Darius de Haas in "The Holiday Show" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) December 20, 2022 at 9:30pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge (Order Fees: 10% of ticket price, plus 1.50 facility fee) and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Darius Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Darius de Haas

Broadway performer, Concert and Recording Artist Darius de Haas has been described as "Electrically thrilling" (New York Times) and as a vocalist "who can reveal the joys of the composer's richly layered repertoire with an intensity and honesty that easily envelops and mesmerizes the listener."- (Variety)

A versatile artist- He is the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on the TV show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is known to musical theater fans for his roles of Cain/Japheth in the musical Children of Eden in which he sang "Lost In The Wilderness" (preserved on the RCA cast recording). He is also a beloved performer on stages ranging from 54 Below to Carnegie Hall.

Darius made his Broadway debut in the original production of Kiss of the Spiderwoman starring Chita Rivera. This was followed up by the original Broadway casts of Rent, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, Marie Christine, Lincoln Center's revival of Carousel , and Shuffle Along. He was also featured in the staged anniversary concerts of Dreamgirls and Hair for The Actors Fund.

He won the Obie Award for the title role in the premiere of Running Man. Other notable premieres include Cry the Beloved Country, Jesus Christ Superstar- Gospel, the John Adams/ June Jordan opera I Was Looking At The Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds her Chameleon Skin, and, this past summer, "Duke Senior" in The Public Theater/ Public Works acclaimed production of As You Like It.

He made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Cincinnati Pops and was later featured in "Too Hot To Handel" (conducted by Marin Alsop). Other notable concerts include The Lincoln Center American Songbook (Billy Strayhorn and Stevie Wonder music), Duke Ellington's Sacred Concert at Disney Concert Hall, and The Kennedy Center. A regular on New York stages, His singular abilities and musical range have established him as a performer in a variety of settings as well as a guest with several orchestras and groups including The Boston Pops, New York Festival of Song, The National Symphony, The Philly Pops, Baltimore Symphony, and The Los Angeles Master Chorale. He has performed, recorded and/or toured with such diverse artists as Elvis Costello, Deborah Harry, Oleta Adams, Marvin Hamlisch, Roberta Flack, and Vanessa Williams.

TV appearances include his 5 years as a correspondent on In The Life, Great Performances: Broadway In Love, A&E's Private Sessions and Dietland. His voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings and soundtracks - including all the "Shy Baldwin" tracks on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

His solo works include Darius de Haas: Day Dream-Variations on Strayhorn and Quiet Please (with pianist Steven Blier). He is proud to have worked with such organizations as The Fair Housing Justice Center and Covenant House. Darius is a founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization whose mission is to inspire reform and combat systemic racism within the theatre community and throughout the nation, supporting the Black community through various resources and initiatives.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.