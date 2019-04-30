Darien Resident Leads SNOW WHITE At Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Darien resident, Cassie Carroll, is to play a leading role in The Connecticut Children's Theatre (CCT) at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's upcoming production of Snow White. This show will take place at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre for a six-weekend run beginning April 13th.

Cassie is a resident of Darien and long-time member of the community. She graduated from Fairfield Ludlowe High School and went on to achieve a B.A./B.S. in English Literature, Secondary Education with a Minor in Theater at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. At Marist, she performed in productions of Gypsy (Baby June), Godspell (By My Side), Macbeth (Witch), and The Diviners (Luella). She has previously performed with The Downtown Cabaret Theatre on both the Main Stage and Connecticut Children's Theatre in productions of A Chorus Line (Val), Fancy Nancy (Bre), Little Red Riding Hoods (Good Red), The Christmas Elf (Barbsie), Goldilocks (Goldilocks), and Little Witches (Avarice). When not DCT stage, she is an English Teacher in Westport, CT, as well as director and choreographer for Fairfield Teen Theatre.

In Snow White, Cassie plays Moxie, a brave and adventurous (sort of) Dwarf who is is always eager to fly in the face of danger, yet is always the first to run away scared. Moxie fancies herself as fierce fighter of the dwarves, but is really scared of her own shadow. "Moxie likes to believe she is the bravest of the dwarves, but really she is spooked by the smallest things," explains Cassie. "In a way, I relate to this character a lot because I like to put on a brave face even when I might be afraid of something. Moxie reminds me that when you're part of a family, you can face any obstacle that comes your way."

This exciting adaptation by resident playwright Phill Hill turns the classic tale on its head. Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? It's the timeless tale of a beautiful princess, a wicked stepmother, and a poisoned apple. When the jealous queen places a curse on Snow White, the only thing that can save her is the help from some very clever new friends and true love's kiss from a handsome prince.This family-friendly show is also choreographed by Cassie, with direction by Frank Root (who recently helmed the theatre's December revival of ANNIE), and Musical Direction by CCT's resident Musical Director, Aron Smith. "We all seem to find joy in the childishness of our characters while still working towards a show that is didactic and enjoyable for all ages," says Cassie on the production.

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre continues to boast Broadway-style book musicals as well as original works. Having been a staple in the community for almost 40 years, patrons love the "Bring Your Own

Picnic" atmosphere and the talent that comes through Its history includes productions of popular Broadway musicals as well as the American premiere of Blood Brothers in 1988, Kelli O'Hara receiving her Equity card in a production of Phantom, and a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 1979 - before it appeared on Broadway.

Snow White will run Saturdays at 12pm and 2:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm, from April 13th - May 19th. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre currently offers a fully stocked Main Stage and Children's Theatre Season, as well as a concert series and special events. The Main Stage season closes with The Full Monty, running April 26th - May 19th.

For tickets and more information on Snow White and the Downtown Cabaret Theatre's offerings (as well as information on our newest 2019-2020 season), visit www.MyCabaret.org or calling the box office Mon - Fri, 10am - 5pm, (203) 576-1636 Opt. 0. The Downtown Cabaret Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and is a handicap- accessible theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You