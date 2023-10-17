DUTY FREE LIVE! to Return For Season 2 at Caveat This Week

Experience the unauthorized and localized production of segments from "Just a Minute" and "Gaki no Tsukai Ya Arahende" at Caveat on October 19th, 2023.

October 17, 2023

"Duty Free Live! Unauthorized Imported Game Shows!" is a comedy show bringing international game show formats to (unauthorized) life by New York's best comedians. Led by Kent Morita, Grant Mulitz, and Christopher Morucci the show will be an unauthorized localized production of segments from two smash-hit international game shows, "Just a Minute" and "Gaki no Tsukai Ya Arahende", from the UK and Japan respectively.

"Just A Minute" is an award-winning British radio comedy panel game that's been on the airwaves for over 50 years! Guest panelists take turns being challenged to speak for one minute straight on a random subject, that they do not know in advance, without pausing, repeating themselves or deviating from the topic. During the one-minute speech, other panelists may buzz in and "challenge" if they catch the speaker breaking the rules, after which they must take over the rest of the speech. Whoever is the speaker at the end of the minute wins!

"Gaki no Tsukai Ya Arahende" is a Japanese variety show that has been helmed by the legendary comedic duo Downtown for over 30 years. With over 1500 episodes and counting, Gaki was where the original concept for Silent Library and the legendary No-Laughing series originated. This time we're playing, "Budget Costume Contest", a segment of Gaki where contestants are tasked to create the best costume they can while only using items they find in a dollar store with a limited budget.

Our Players: Steph Rae (North Coast, Freestyle+), Anne Hogan (BoogieManja), Bahlya Yansane (Fearless One, They Were Nice to Me, Anything But Stand Up), RJ Williams (Baby Wants Candy, North Coast), Reva Grimball (BoogieManja, The Understudies, Drunk Bathroom Girl), Aakash Kesavarapu (CaucAsians, The New Roommates), Topher Wagner (The Petticoat Tales), Kalynn Chambers (UCB, Character's Welcome)

WHAT: Duty Free Live! Unauthorized Imported Game Shows!

HOSTS & PRODUCERS: Kent Morita, Christopher Morucci, Grant Mulitz

WHEN: October 19th 2023 9:30PM

WHERE: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002
HOW MUCH: $15 advance, $20 at the door, $10 livestream
TICKETS: Click Here

RUNNING TIME: 90 minutes
DISCOUNT CODE: LESSDUTY

BIOS

Kent Morita (Director and Co-producer) is a NYC-based, Japanese-American producer, director, writer, comedian, and robot whisperer. He has starred in Nigeria's number-one movie of 2021, Christmas in Miami (2021). He has written content for The Onion and ClickHole, as well as scripts for award-winning, bilingual short films including My Daughter Yoshiko (2019). He is a Story Pirate, whose improv comedy has been featured at the Asian Comedy Fest, and his jokes can be heard being told by Google Assistant, if you ask it to say something funny.
Instagram: @kent_morita Website: https://kentmorita.com/

Grant Mulitz (Head Writer and Co-producer) is a Brooklyn-based comedy writer for the stage and screen. He has written content for Funny Or Die, Hard Drive, published humor books, and many more over the past ten years. He is currently a headline contributor for ClickHole and a writer with the BoogieManja sketch comedy collective with monthly shows at the PIT (and digital during the pandemic). He has written, directed and filmed award-nominated independent sketch comedy shorts in New York for the past four years.

Christopher Morucci (Actor and Co-producer) He/They is a Brooklyn based and Montana repping Actor, Musician, Dancer, Writer, and Producer. You can listen to their original music by typing "Christopher Morucci" into any streaming service. Christopher has performed in, directed, and choreographed work Off Broadway, Regionally, and Internationally. Christopher currently performs with DISCOunt, Duty Free Live!, Comedy Burlesque, BoogieManja's Pointless Appliance, Rushi and Rucci, Bar None, the musical comedy duo Super Casual and founded the Sketch Comedy Collective Sponsored By:. Their work has been featured at The Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, Toronto Sketch Fest, All The Laughs Comedy Awards where they won "Best Original Comedy Song" and The Great Canadian Sketch Comedy Festival.

Website: www.christophermorucci.com Instagram: @christophermorucci




