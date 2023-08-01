DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September!

In DUETS aspiring Broadway performers sing with their Broadway and musical idols - people who have inspired them to join, and stay, in show business.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September!

DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September!

DUETS: The Concert Series returns to 54 Below this September!

Produced, directed, and created by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is the ultimate cabaret program wherein aspiring Broadway performers sing with their Broadway and musical idols - people who have inspired them to join, and stay, in show business.

DUETS: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 15th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. 

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.” 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland The Photo
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland Theater

Get ready for an extraordinary night of music as Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and bass player Mary Ann McSweeney take the stage at Birdland Theater. Don't miss out on this limited-time performance that guarantees an unforgettable experience.

2
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE Photo
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE

Join Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio as they host Broadway SIGNs! PRIDE, a special event celebrating the first ever American Sign Language production of The Laramie Project. Don't miss this exciting night of inclusive theater!

3
Lee Roy Reams Leaves Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories Photo
Lee Roy Reams Leaves 'Em Howling With UNCENSORED! Stories

When he named his show UNCENSORED!, Lee Roy Reams really not messing around.

4
Allison Blackwell, Sara Jean Ford, and Daniel Assetta join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE M Photo
Allison Blackwell, Sara Jean Ford, and Daniel Assetta join 54 CELEBRATES FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS: VOL. 4

Routledge Press’ highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You