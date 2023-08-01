DUETS: The Concert Series returns to 54 Below this September!

Produced, directed, and created by Megan Minutillo, DUETS: The Concert Series is the ultimate cabaret program wherein aspiring Broadway performers sing with their Broadway and musical idols - people who have inspired them to join, and stay, in show business.

DUETS: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, September 15th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, “54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs.”

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. Click Here