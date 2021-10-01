DRAG RACE Star Tammie Brown to Present The NYC Premiere Of New Show SCHUBERT

TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race Allstars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, will return to NYC with the New York premiere of her new show SCHUBERT. A veteran of television, live theater, music videos and hit EP's and Singles, Tammie is known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality and will be hitting the stage in a way that only she knows how. She promises to delight the audience with her signature songs such as Lip-Synch Suicide (from her stint on RuPaul's Drag Race), Love Piñata and Porta-Potty Prostitute. This show is sure to be a deliciously, outlandish evening of original music and storytelling by one of the most original drag queens around.

SCHUBERT will be performed Friday, October 8 at 9:30pm at Caveat. General admission tickets are $22 in advance / $25 at the door. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a post-show meet-and-greet are $35 in advance / $40 at the door. There is no drink minimum at this venue. Tickets may be purchased at www.caveat.nyc. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street between Houston and Stanton Streets on the Lower East Side -- accessible from the F/J/M/Z trains at Delancey-Essex.

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie Williams' music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."