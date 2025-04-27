DECADE BY DECADE Returns to Green Room 42 for Third Installment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Break out your flare jeans and turn up the disco! The spirit of the 1970s is coming alive for one night only at Green Room 42 with Decade by Decade: 1970's, a musical time machine celebrating the decade that defined a generation. The show takes the stage Monday, May 26, 2025 at 7:00 PM, promising an electrifying journey through the unforgettable sounds, stories, and style of the '70s.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of Broadway and cabaret talent, Decade by Decade: 1970's will groove through hits from legends like The Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac, Jean Knight, Carole King, Queen, and many more. From disco and funk to rock and soul, this show is a dynamic, heart-thumping celebration of a musical revolution.

Curated and directed by Sydney Stephan, the evening will blend powerhouse vocals, storytelling, and infectious energy to bring the era's greatest songs back to life in a fresh, theatrical way.

The show will feature JaeXO, Sabina Demidovich, Patrick Ryan Castle, Ashley Morton, Erika Zade, Zoe Killian, Gabi Meacham, Katy Semple, Michelle D'Amico, Indya Cherise, Ava Martinez, James Wong, Sam Hoffman, Jessie Kranz, Jad Jacob, Ari Stari, Maddy Wenig, Juan Castro, Mary Nikols, Joel Ceruto, Alison Hagen, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Jade McDonough, Molly Oldham, and Marin Asnes.

Come dressed in your best '70s look and get ready to boogie - Decade by Decade: 1970's is more than a concert; it's a party you won't want to miss.

