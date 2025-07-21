DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Comes to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Dandelion: An Original Musical with music and lyrics by Colleen Francis, book by Jessica Francis Fichter and Hailee Beltzhoover Zuniga, in Concert on July 31, 2025. Additional contributions: Sean Riehm and Bill Zeffiro. Jane is a bright, college-bound high school senior. Her mother Lilah is slipping deeper into mental illness and addiction. As Jane juggles school, family, and the pull of a future beyond her small town, a brief trip to visit her dream college sets off a crisis that forces her to ask: Can she move forward without abandoning the person who needs her most? DANDELION explores the quiet urgency of a young woman caught between responsibility and possibility. It’s a compelling theatrical experience that invites audiences to connect, reflect, and be inspired.

The concert will feature Jessica Phillips, Michael Park, Hannah Bonnett, Lianah Sta. Ana, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Sadie Wiskes, Felicia Boswell, Miranda Luze, and Aaron Arnell Harrington at The Green Room 42 tickets on sale now!

Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $19.

Directed by: Jessica Francis Fichter, Music Direction by Steven Gross, Casting by Robin Carus Casting, Produced by Evolving Door Theatre Company, EP/General Management by Sharon Fallon Productions.