Créatine Price Brings THE DRAG MESSIAH to Red Eye NYC

The Drag Messiah will return for its second glorious season at Red Eye NY for a dazzling reimagining of Handel's Messiah where the sacred meets the sensational. Conceived and hosted by Créatine Price, New York City's resident opera diva, this production fuses the grandeur of baroque oratorio with the glamour and heart of contemporary drag performance. Audiences are cordially invited into a space of reverence and revelry, where world-class classical musicians share the stage with bold drag artists to celebrate joy, community, and transformation. The result is an evening of exquisite musicianship, theatrical flair, unapologetic celebration, and a Messiah unlike any other.

Drag Messiah co-vocalists are Teresa Castillo (soprano, Metropolitan Opera) and Devony Smith (mezzo-soprano, New York City Opera) alongside instrumental accompaniment featuring Danny Zelibor (piano), Mercy Be (violin), Brahms StrokeHer (viola), Anthime Miller (cello) and Val Voyle (trumpet)... plus a selection of special surprise guests! Whether you come to be purified at the end of a rough year or to sing full-throated to the Hallelujah Chorus, The Drag Messiah promises a night of music, glamour, and spirit. Don't miss it!

The Drag Messiah will take place at Red Eye NY, located at 355 West 41 Street (between 8 Avenue and 9 Avenue) on Sunday, November 30 at 7:00pm and Monday, November 1 at 7:00pm. Advance tickets for each night are on sale now. Pricing is $40 for seating in the first two rows and $35 for general admission. This performance is intended for audience members 21 and older, bring ID to enter. For ADA considerations, contact the venue directly at (866) 355-4169 or info@redeyeny.com.