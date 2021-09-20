Courtney Bassett, Keri René Fuller, Mason Alexander Park and More Join AMY ADAMS WINS AN OSCAR: IN CONCERT

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Amy Adams Wins an Oscar: In Concert, featuring an all-new score by Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers) this Sept 21st at 9:45pm. Joined by music director Patrick Sulken, book writer Edward Precht, and an all-star cast, Preston is introducing the world to Amy Adams Wins An Oscar, an original musical/harrowing fantasia of love, loss, and the lengths a certain redhead will go to sabotage Isla Fisher's career. With a sound somewhere between Hello, Dolly! and Heathers, this skewed love letter to Hollywood pulls dozens of familiar faces - from Amy to Meryl to Saoirse to Glenn - into the Academy Awards race of a lifetime, where the stakes are high and no one is safe (except, of course, the audience, thanks to the incredible COVID-19 safety precautions taken by Feinstein's/54 Below!). The full musical will be released as an all-audio drama later this year. The concert is produced by Maxwell Haddad, Amber Coates, and Darth Gaydar Productions.

The evening features Courtney Bassett (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Keri René Fuller (Cats) as Amy Adams, Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen) as Isla Fisher, Leana Rae Concepcion as Laura Linney, Madsie Flynn (Heathers) as Beth Dawn, Cameron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen) as Bernie the P.A., Thea K. Lammers as Meryl Streep, Emily Olcott as Glenn Close, and Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Saoirse Ronan. For a sneak peak of Amy Adams Wins An Oscar, check out the new music video for "The Katy Perry Song," featuring Lauren Nicole Chapman.

Preston Max Allen presents Amy Adams Wins an Oscar: In Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sept. 21st. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Preston Max Allen

Preston Max Allen is a writer, composer, and dedicated cat dad who conceived and wrote book, music, and lyrics for We Are The Tigers (album now streaming), Agent 355 (co-book/dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska), and Carrie 2: The Rage (An Unauthorized Parody Musical) (Jeff Nominee, Best New Musical). Additional musical projects with book writer Edward Precht include A Very Netfl*x Christmas Musical: Now Streaming Live! and Amy Adams Wins An Oscar. Preston is a co-producer of the 2021 concert event A Place for Us: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary Artists in Musical Theatre. Preston is an LA Ovation winner for Best Lyrics/Composition (We Are The Tigers), member of the Ars Nova Play Group (2019/2020), and alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. @prestonmaxallen

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.