Composer Carmel Dean Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN At Joe's Pub

What would Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Frida Kahlo, Billie Jean King, and Malala Yousafzai sound like if you heard them sing? Find out in Well-Behaved Women, a new collection of songs by award-winning composer Carmel Dean, presented for one-night-only on January 25, 2020 at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street).

Directed by Schele Williams, the powerful stories of these groundbreaking women (and many more) will be told through original songs, celebrating the ways in which these women's bad-ass behavior helped them make history.

On January 25, their stories will be brought to life by some of Broadway's leading ladies, including LaChanze, Liz Callaway, Bonnie Milligan, Barbara Walsh, Katie Thompson, Natascia Diaz, Kuhoo Verma, Melissa Rose Hirsh, and more.

For tickets, visit https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2020/c/carmel-dean/.

Carmel Dean is a composer/lyricist, arranger, musical director and pianist. Her first musical, Renascence, was recently produced Off-Broadway by the award-winning Transport Group, and was named Best New Musical at the 2018 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. As a musical director, she helmed the Broadway musical If/Then starring Idina Menzel, as well as Hands on a Hardbody, American Idiot, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway credits include Everyday Rapture, Vanities, and Elegies - A Song Cycle by William Finn. International credits include Chicago (Hong Kong) and the 2000 Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies (Sydney). Carmel also served as Chita Rivera's musical director for many national and international appearances, and performed with Green Day on the Grammy Awards in 2010. Carmel is a native of Perth, Western Australia, and received a B.Mus. from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA). In 2001 she was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study in the United States, and subsequently graduated from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program with an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing. She is a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Workshop.





