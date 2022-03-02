Coco Peru to Present BITTER BOTHERED & BEYOND at Birdland

BIRDLAND will present drag legend Coco Peru in the new show "Bitter Bothered & Beyond!" for two special performances. The first show at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, March 21 at 7:00 PM quickly sold out, so an encore performance has been added for Tuesday, March 22 at 8:30 PM downstairs at the Birdland Theater. After everything that's been going on in the world, Coco is ready to unleash her thoughts about the past, present and future - and this exhausted dinosaur of drag is not holding back anything. "Bitter Bothered & Beyond!" has upcoming national tour dates in San Diego, CA (3/5-6), Galesburg, IL (3/11), Kingston, NY (3/19), Albany, NY (3/20), Boston (3/25-26), Orlando, FL (4/7), Ft. Lauderdale, FL (4/9), Los Angeles, CA (4/29-5/1) and more. At Birdland, there is a $40 music charge. The venue is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Coco Peru, a.k.a. Clinton Leupp, has been a household name in the LGBT community for nearly 30 years. She got her start in the early 90's as a downtown favorite in the cabaret world of New York after she wrote, produced, directed, and starred in her first show, and has since enjoyed an expansive career, ranging from intimate stages in New York and LA, to television sets in millions of living rooms. She's toured around the world, and has been in multiple cherished films, garnering multiple awards and nominations for her work. Her credits include feature films Trick, To Wong Foo..., and the cult classic Girls Will Be Girls, in addition to television shows "Will and Grace," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Arrested Development." Coco's voice will soon be heard in the animated Netflix series "Dead End: Paranormal Park."

Coco has also become a viral social media sensation on Instagram and YouTube, with over 12 million views. Considered "the hostess with that something... extra," Coco has worldwide acclaim for her remarkable series of tributes to great performers, "Conversations with Coco," in which she conducted live career-retrospective interviews with such luminaries as Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Liza Minnelli, Allison Janney, and the late Bea Arthur. Coco's long history of passionate activism, unflagging support of the LGBT community, and fierce dedication to AIDS-related charities earned her the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Board of Directors Award, presented to her by Zachary Quinto.

Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.



