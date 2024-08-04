ClasswithLauryn to Present Cabaret at the Laurie Beechman This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ClasswithLauryn, a prestigious performing arts training studio started by Broadway performer Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), will showcase 21 of its students in a cabaret concert. The performance is scheduled to take place and be filmed at the Laurie Beechman Theater on Sunday August 18th at 4:00pm and will be the grand finale of an eventful weekend. Part of the proceeds from the concert will go to the Lupus Foundation of America.

In addition to the student concert, the weekend will also feature two Broadway masterclasses. Aspiring performers will have the unique opportunity to learn music, choreography, and scene work from popular Broadway shows. To add to the excitement, ClasswithLauryn has organized a group trip for the students to experience the magic of the hit Broadway show, 'The Wiz' at the Marquis Theatre for its closing weekend!

Cabaret performers include: Jillian Paige Platero, Lyssandra Nieves, Alyssa Sehn, Christina Ahlman, Annabelle Murray, Victoria Scola-Giampapa, Grace Bubolz, Annie Carter, Alicia Tritschler, Lilly Martin, Lucy Gallehugh, Quinn Davis, Colette DeFillippo, Marisa Canese, Chloe Cohen, Autumn Lieberman, Summer Lieberman, Riley Schwab, Mollie Beatrice Creegan, Molly Schutzman and Evelyn Sherer.

"While the student concert is the pinnacle of this incredible weekend, the masterclasses and the Broadway show outing are equally integral to our mission of providing a comprehensive and enriching experience to our students," said Lauryn Ciardullo.

