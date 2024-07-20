City Winery To Welcome Wé Ani In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In 2016 on season 11 of The Voice, a young 17-year-old named Wé Ani burst onto the scene with one of the most soulful renditions of "Feeling Good", becoming a rare four-chair turn, and instantly capturing a global audience that would spirit her to the finals. In competing on season 21 of American Idol in 2023, Wé Ani once again, put on display her powerful vocal range, leaving an indelible mark on each one of the judges and on the show's extensive audience.

On August 14th, City Winery in New York City will welcome this remarkable young woman to their Main Stage for what promises to be an exciting one-night event, not to be missed.

Wé Ani's mastery of the classics and everything in between - her unquestioned creativity as a songwriter, as an interpretive vocalist will be on full display when she takes the stage on Wednesday night, August 14th at 8:00pm. The range of music her audience can expect to see her perform will cover a wide spectrum of styles and genres as well as some of her top hit singles including: Disgusted, Flowers, and a premiere rendition of Hardwood, her latest single dropping on August 16th.

Wé Ani has shown us over the past number of years that she can tackle any challenge with sass, elegance, confidence and tons of energy. From Blues, Jazz, R&B to Pop, Wé Ani brings depth, weathered in a full understanding of how to communicate the meaning behind the lyrics of each song she delivers. Her command and flawless control of that perfectly tuned instrument she has been blessed with, adds levels to her performance.

With a new album in the making and the first single dropping two days after her City Winery appearance, Wé Ani is claiming this year as hers, to take the next step to the career she has imagined for a very long time.

Tickets for the show on Wednesday, August 14th at 8:00 pm are now available for purchase at: https://citywinery.com/new-york-city/ticket-selection?eventId=we-mcdonald-5hwerw. Tickets range from $50 - $28. City Winery New York City is located at - 25 11th Avenue (Pier 57), phone number is (646) 751-6033.

Stay informed on all of Wé Ani's upcoming appearances, her music and promotional events. Visit www.weanimusic.com, and follow her on IG @we_ani, Facebook, TikTok, X.

Listen to her take on Whitney Houston here:

And her rendition of Into the Unknown from Frozen here:

Comments