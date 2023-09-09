Christopher Sieber, Santino Fontana, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

Christopher Sieber – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 7PM

Two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber shares stories and songs from his 14 and 1/2 Broadway shows. These include Company, The Prom, Matilda, Spamalot, Shrek, La Cage, Chicago, Pippin, and so many more! Hear about the disasters and triumphs onstage and off, the many Broadway stars he has had the honor of working with, and everything along the way, during his 33 year Broadway career.

Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents' living room where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976, seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then, Broadway: Company, The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations) Monty Python's Spamalot (Tony Award nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Disney's Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: “Law And Order: SVU,” “The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight,” “Elementary,” “Ed,” “Sex & The City,” “Pushing Daisies,” “It's All Relative,” “Two Of A Kind,” and lots of daytime television like “Guiding Light,” “All My Children,” “Another World,” where his many recurring characters never went anywhere.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW – SEPTEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

They've served you food. They've put on your shows. They've helped you purchase tickets. They've put together your events and answered all of your emails. Now, they're starring in a show for you!

This time around, we're taking it all the way to the top. In addition to 54 Below, our founders and operating executives – Richard Frankel, Steve Baruch, and Tom Viertel, and producing partner Marc Routh – were also the producers and general managers of classics like The Producers, Hairspray, and more, including the new smash hit Back to the Future. Come join the staff of 54 Below as they put their talent on display to sing from these favorites in a variety show for the ages. Servers, managers, programmers, marketers, cooks, and more – there's a whole crew of talent waiting to be shared!

Featuring Mark Beyer, Deja-Simone Crumpton, Ahren Emily, Grace Flavien, Gabriel Generally, Rachel Glynn, Coulby Jenkins, Alex Martins, Pier Lamia “Mia” Porter, Luis Palomino, Hannah Rose Pickle, Macon Prickett, Gretchen Schneider, Michael James Valvo, and Spencer Vigil.

Produced by Brooke Beatty and Macon Prickett.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana is back at 54 Below after a sold out 2022 engagement. His sex tape didn't take off so he's back at the microphone. Come celebrate a spontaneous, intimate, and bespoke evening of his and your favorite songs- intermixed with hilarious showbiz tales about everything from James Earl Jones to Ryan Gosling.

With his rich voice, dynamic versatility, and charisma, Santino Fontana has cemented himself as one of Broadway's favorite leading men. Fontana was last seen starring on Broadway in his tour de force dual role in Tootsie for which he received the 2019 Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Tony Awards.

He is perhaps best known to audiences as the voice of villainous Prince Hans in the Academy Award winning Disney film Frozen. Television audiences saw him on the most recent season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and recognize him from “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Shades of Blue,” “Mozart In The Jungle,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Royal Pains,” “Nurse Jackie,” and more.

His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Act One, Cinderella, The Importance of Being Earnest (Clarence Derwent Award), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Drama Desk Award), Billy Elliot, and Sunday in the Park with George. He also received Lortel and Obie Awards for his Off-Broadway performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

As an interpreter of the American Songbook, he won the renowned Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival when he was 18 and has sung with orchestras, big bands, and smaller ensembles including the New York Philharmonic, NY Pops, National Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Master Voices, Westchester Philharmonic, Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Sesame Street Muppets, Phoenix Symphony, and at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Birdland, and the Bravo Festival at Vail. @santinofontana

Featuring Sarah Steele (Sep 12 only), Julia Lester (Sep 13 only), and Greg Hildreth (Sep 14 only).

$80-$90 cover charge ($89.50-$100.50 with fees). $135-$145 premium seating ($150-$161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY, STARRING Astrid Van Wieren AND ROB KEMPSON – SEPTEMBER 12 AT 9:30PM

A two-person song cycle, The Way Back To Thursday chronicles the 30-year relationship between a grandmother and her grandson as they negotiate issues of sexuality, aging, family relationships, and ultimately, love. Cameron (the grandson) wants to keep his special relationship with Grandma as a time capsule—an unchanging part of his identity, reflective of only their past—but as time passes, that begins to shift. More than anything, The Way Back To Thursday is a musical about unconditional love that crosses generations, genders and lifetimes. Following its premiere in January 2014, the piece was nominated for OUTSTANDING NEW MUSICAL at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards 2014. It was then presented at the 2015 In Tune Festival (Touchstone Theatre/Arts Club) in Vancouver, June 2015. Join writer and composer, Rob Kempson, and original cast member, Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away), for this one-night-only New York premiere!

Joined by Buffi Jacobs on the cello.

Music directed by Eric Fotre Leach.

Produced by Ben Nissen.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUT: A QUEER SONGBOOK BY Jaron Barney – SEPTEMBER 13 AT 9:30PM

Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW) and Very Intense Productions presents OUT: A Queer Songbook, an original song cycle with music and lyrics by Jaron Barney. Out explores the joy, the pain, the stereotypes, the politics, and the love within modern queer life. Under the direction of Andrew Mullins, this original pop musical experience is a celebration of the full spectrum of queer existence. Musical direction is also by songwriter Jaron Barney.

Very Intense Productions has partnered with Actor Therapy to launch Actor Therapy New Works (ATNW), a series that will develop and produce readings, workshops, and concerts of brand new musicals and plays cultivated by Actor Therapy students and faculty. Stay tuned for what ATNW has up next!

Featuring Marin Asnes, Ethan Carlson, Patrick Ryan Castle, Emily Foley, Kristen Jeter, Terrance Johnson, Julia Knitel, Wes Peddycord, John Pinto Jr., Sequoia, Mathieu Whitman, and Jayke Workman.

ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today, founded by 2023 Kleban Prize winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked).

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! VICKY & FRANK BY TOMMY WALLACH FEAT. Morgan Siobhan Green & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 14 AT 9:30PM

Come to 54 Below and experience the first concert performance of Vicky & Frank, a new musical by New York Times bestselling novelist and screenwriter Tommy Wallach. Vicky & Frank is a gothic musical comedy set in middle America circa 1950, loosely based on Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein.” It tells the story of two teenagers: Vicky Godwin, who dreams of becoming a famous scientist, and Frank Neetins, the boy she accidentally kills and purposely reanimates. What follows is a macabre and radical reimagining of the most famous science-fiction story ever told, complete with murderous monster dogs, underground gay nightclubs, righteous proto-feminists, and a full-on, torches-and-pitchforks climax.

Tommy Wallach is the author of five young adult novels, including “We All Looked Up,” which spent over six months on The New York Times bestseller list. His limited series about the JonBenét Ramsey case is forthcoming from Paramount+ and 101 Studios as part of their American Tragedy anthology series. He also owns Hatch Escapes, a Los Angeles-based games company, creators of LA's #1 escape room, Lab Rat, and the tabletop narrative game Mother of Frankenstein, currently available in all 2,000 Barnes & Noble stores.

Directed by Rachel Dart.

Music directed by Katie Coleman.

Stage managed by Kat West, assisted by Makenna Remenaric.

General management by Form Theatricals (Anthony Francavilla and Reed Ridgley).

Featuring Morgan Dudley, Michael Thomas Grant, Morgan Siobhan Green, Julie James, Jeremy Morse, Asher Muldoon, Morgan Higgins Pereira, Clifton Samuels, Kuhoo Verma, and Wes Williams.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Andreas: PARIS TO BROADWAY FEAT. Martin Silvestri & CHARLES KIRSCH! – SEPTEMBER 15 & 16 AT 7PM

The performance on September 16 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Snapping emotional electricity…a cry of the kind of grand, all-or-nothing passion that has all but disappeared from popular music.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“With her thrilling voice and startling grasp of character, the golden age of musicals is brought back to vibrant life..”

-Jerry Herman, composer

Join Christine Andreas this fall for a very special show: Paris to Broadway. Be transported from 54th Street and the stage of 54 Below to Paris and the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf… then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Marty Silvestri know so well! It will be an evening to remember. Featuring Marty Silvestri on piano and special guest Charles Kirsch (Backstage Babble).

Christine Andreas' shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and, most recently, PIAF – No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro, and Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards.

She won theatergoers' hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF – No Regrets. Intrigued…...? Visit christineandreas.com.

Christine Andreas: Paris to Broadway will also feature a Parisian themed special menu which can be found here.

$60 cover charge ($67.50 with fees). $100 premium seating ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DUETS: THE CONCERT SERIES- VOLUME 9 FEAT. Kate Baldwin & MORE! – SEPTEMBER 15 AT 9:30PM

DUETS: The Concert Series is back at 54 Below for the ninth time!

Conceived and produced by Megan Minutillo, the evening will feature music from across the musical theatre canon, pairing one aspiring Broadway performer with one of the Broadway and musical theatre idols.

Featuring Kate Baldwin, Natalie Choo, Max Crumm, Ali Ewoldt, Molly Model, Mary Nikols, Pablo Torres, Michaela Tramuta, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEYLA PEKAREK – SEPTEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

“Pekarek sheds her skin and kicks off a solo career with… Rattlesnake…diversifying the retro-pop punch found in the Shangri-Las' “Train From Kansas City” with barbershop harmonies and Cole Porter-worthy chord changes.”

—Robert Crawford, Rolling Stone

“It's Pekarek's music that captures the soul of the show. She provides the landscape for soaring female power anthems along with heart-wrenching ballads [that] had me shook.”

—Chris Arneson, BroadwayWorld

Neyla Pekarek, former cellist and vocalist of the GRAMMY nominated band, The Lumineers and composer/lyricist of Rattlesnake Kate, makes her 54 Below debut celebrating the release of her new EP, Western Woman. Sharing songs and stories inspired by her muse, Rattlesnake Kate—a Colorado folk hero, made famous for a harrowing encounter with 140 rattlesnakes—in a night of folk-cabaret. Featuring music from her 2019 debut album Rattlesnake, and five brand new songs off her 2023 release, Western Woman, Neyla Pekarek delivers soaring power anthems, charming campfire folklore, and ear-worm melodies that will keep you humming long after the night is over.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JCHRIS & FRIENDS: NOCHE LATINA – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Come enjoy a night of Latin music presented by urban Latin artist JChris (aka Chris Urquiaga) and an all-star cast from Broadway and TV! Latin music is embedded into NYC's culture, so it's only fitting that we pay homage by dedicating a night to the genre and all of its eclectic subgenres. You will hear selections from the Broadway repertoire, Latin pop standards, and original urban Latin tunes penned by JChris. For each of JChris' guest artists, Latin music & Latin identity means something different to them and they will express what it means to them through their performances.

JChris is known for a smooth voice and high energy Spanish-English performances. His music transcends boundaries, infusing Latin, Afro and Brazilian influences and exploring themes of gender fluidity and queer culture.

Featuring Anna Paloma, Carmen Ezcurra, La Lulu, Jeffrey Nuñez, Jon Rodriguez, Valerie Torres-Rosario, and Rebbekah Vega-Romero.

Ven a disfrutar de una noche de música latina presentada por el artista latino urbano JChris (también conocido como Chris Urquiaga) y un elenco estelar de Broadway y televisión! La música latina está incrustada en la cultura de la ciudad de Nueva York, por lo que es lógico que rindamos homenaje dedicando una noche al género y todos sus subgéneros eclécticos. Escuchará selecciones del repertorio de Broadway, estándares del pop latino y melodías latinas urbanas originales escritas por JChris. Para cada uno de los artistas invitados de Chris, la música latina y la identidad latina significan algo diferente para ellos y expresarán lo que significa para ellos a través de sus presentaciones musicales.

JChris es conocido por una voz suave y actuaciones en español e inglés de alta energía. Su música trasciende fronteras, infundiendo influencias latinas, afro y brasileñas y explorando temas de fluidez de género y cultura queer.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 8TH ANNUAL HARVARD-YALE CANTATA – SEPTEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This show is a competition of Harvard alumni vs. Yale alumni, as performers and writers. Both schools have renowned songwriter alumni (Harvard: Leonard Bernstein & Alan Jay Lerner, Yale: Cole Porter & Bobby Lopez), although a lot of the appeal comes from younger alums and even current students. Yale leads this series 5-1-1. Last year's show was a non-competitive lovefest, which we record in the annals as a tie.

This year our show returns to the competitive format. Harvard co-captains John Forster and Derek Speedy are mustering forces to avenge past losses. But the other team, headed by captain Serena Feniger, a junior at Yale, has their own ideas about that. Join producer and host Tom Toce for a cutthroat evening of terrific songs and wonderful performers. The critics have raved about past shows. As we always say, you don't have to have gone to West Point to enjoy the Army-Navy game, and you don't have to be affiliated with either school to love the Harvard-Yale Cantata. Harvard's music direction is by Dylan MarcAurele. Kleban Prize winner Marcy Heisler (“Taylor the Latte Boy,” Ever After) and Fred Ebb Award winner Douglas J. Cohen (No Way to Treat a Lady, The Big Time) serve as judges.

The Harvard songwriters include Robin Batteau, John Forster, and Benjamin Scheuer.

The Harvard performers include Tess Davison, Ekemini Ekpo, Olivia Miller, Sarah Rossman, Derek Speedy, Brooke Sweeney, Michael Wingate, and more stars to be announced!

The Yale songwriters include Benji Goldsmith, Michael Gore and Dean Pitchford, Adam Guettel, Miranda Ferriss Jones, Joshua Rosenblum, David Shire and Richard Maltby.

The Yale performers include John Harmon Cooper, Joanne Lessner, Megan Loughran, Lauren Marut, Soleil Singh, Isabella Walther-Meade, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit Click Here

54 DOES 54: THE 54 BELOW STAFF SHOW September 11 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

Christine Andreas: PARIS TO BROADWAY WITH Martin Silvestri September 16 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

JCHRIS & FRIENDS: NOCHE LATINA September 17 at 7pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm.

