Christine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in September

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway star Christine Andreas in her solo show Paris to Broadway on September 15 & 16 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here

Join Christine Andreas this fall for a very special show: Paris to Broadway. Christine will transport you from 54th Street and the stage of 54 Below to Paris and the streets of Pigalle that gave the world Edith Piaf... then back again, trans-Atlantic to the glittering lights of Manhattan and onto the Broadway stages that Christine and Marty Silvestri know so well!

Christine Andreas' shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and, most recently, PIAF - No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times "thunderstruck" and audiences "electrified!" Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro, and Donald F. Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards.

She won theatergoers' hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award® nomination) and On Your Toes (Tony Award® nomination). She created the role of Marguerite St. Just in The Scarlet Pimpernel and starred as Jacqueline in La Cage aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer. Concerts in NY's finest cabaret rooms to The White House to Carnegie Hall were the basis for her award-winning CDs: Love is Good, Here's to the Ladies, The Carlyle Set, and PIAF - No Regrets. Intrigued.....? Visit christineandreas.com

Christine Andreas: Paris to Broadway plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) from September 15 & 16 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $50-$60 ($56.50-$67.50 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as appropriate.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.