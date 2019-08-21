Christian Dante White To Make Green Room 42 Debut This Fall

Christian Dante White, star of recent revival of "My Fair Lady" as Freddy Ensford Hill, makes his Greenroom 42 solo concert debut Oct 14th at 7PM. "Its my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend,IN to Broadway. Featuring throwback R&B l, Disco and Broadway hits!

White will perform a concert that shares his story with the audience. The star recently finished playing Freddy Eynsford-Hill in the Lincoln Center Theater revival of My Fair Lady, which closed in July.

"It's my birthday and I want to celebrate by singing my favorite songs and share my journey from South Bend, Indiana, to Broadway-featuring throwback R&B, disco and Broadway hits!," said White.

The performer has been seen on Broadway in a number of shows, including The Scottsboro Boys, The Book of Mormon, Shuffle Along, and Hello, Dolly!, serving as Gavin Creel's understudy in the latter.

To purchase tickets, visit TheGreenRoom42.com.

