Chris Pinnella Will Perform CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK CITY This Week

The singer along with his band will take the stage this coming Thursday December 21st at 7:00pm.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Chris Pinnella Will Perform CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK CITY This Week

This Thursday evening join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his phenomenal 8-Piece Band, as they ring in the holiday season at the Mastercard Midnight Theatre, with all your favorite Christmas Classics and Holiday Hits!  The singer along with his band will take the stage this coming Thursday December 21st at 7:00pm.

 

Pinnella, a NJ native, who has shared the stage with Julie Andrews (Simeon's Gift) and toured and recorded with the platinum selling arena rock locomotive known as Trans-Siberian Orchestra is on a mission to spread holiday cheer through music. “Christmastime is always a musical equalizer. Suddenly genre doesn't matter. Really, at the end of the day everyone has core memories and connections to this amazing catalogue of music,” says Chris. "I'm also thrilled to welcome this year's special guest vocalist; the uber talented Jamie Homs."

 

Expect to hear staple versions of hits like ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town', ‘Silver Bells', ‘This Christmas' and ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) to classics like ‘The Christmas Song', ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' and ‘Jingle Bells' to Pinnella's epic takes on ‘Emmanuel', ‘It Came Upon A Midnight Clear', 'Happy Xmas (War Is Over) and of course the Leonard Cohen masterpiece ‘Hallelujah' and so many more.

 

This year's group of stellar musicians includes Michael Gilch on Piano, Danny Borg on Drums, Tom Pietrycha on Upright Bass, Mark Cocheo on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar with Greg Grispart on Saxophone and John Martin on Trumpet. 

 

“Pinnella possesses a soaring rich voice that just leaves you speechless. With his amazing orchestra, he takes each song into majestic territory.” (New York Times)

Chris Pinnella: Christmas in NYC plays The Mastercard Midnight Theatre on Thursday December 21st at 7:00pm. Tickets range from $65, $55, $45, and $35 and are available via Click Here or the Box Office by calling (917) 905-2782


Chris Pinnella Will Perform CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK CITY This Week
