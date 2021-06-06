Chenoweth and Silverman Guarantee a Great Episode of JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY on June 7th
Broadway Bootcamp gets a special spotlight on Caruso's next show.
A very special episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, June 7 at 8 pm ET. The show will feature Emmy and Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth and multiple Drama Desk nominee Ryan Silverman. The show will also highlight some of the up-and-coming participants (grades 8-12) in this year's "Broadway Bootcamp," which Ms. Chenoweth co-directs with Richard Jay-Alexander and John McDaniel.
Not only will this, the 61st episode of Pajama Cast Party, highlight two of the most extraordinary voices on the scene, but will shine a spotlight on the next generation of Broadway, giving viewers an inside look at a project about which Kristin Chenoweth is extremely passionate!
After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via live stream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.
Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.
Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party, and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.
Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, June 7 at 8 pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook