Chelsea Table + Stage To Host FLASHBACK TO Y2K, SPEAKEASY SOCIAL, And More From GPC Entertainment This Spring

All shows will be directed by Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak.

Feb. 28, 2023  

GPC Entertainment will return to Chelsea Table + Stage with a full season of programming for 2023. All shows will take place at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.

Sat April 1 at 7:00pm - Femme Fatale

Sat June 10 at 7:00pm - Flashback to Y2K

Sat Sept 30 at 9:30pm - Speakeasy Social

Sat Oct 28 at 9:30pm - Freak Show

Sat Dec 16 at 9:30pm - Holiday Spectacular

All shows will be directed by Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester.

Co-directors and producers Andrea Palesh and Bridget Bose state, "This will be our first full season since 2019. We are ecstatic to bring our productions back to life for our NYC audiences! Each show is unique, highlights the strengths of our company performers, and features some of the most outstanding nightlife talent NYC has to offer." Producer Melissa Buriak adds, "Our December debut at Chelsea Table + Stage was so successful we're thrilled to make it our new NYC home."

All shows this season will feature a combination of GPC Entertainment company members and guest performers. Dancers, drag, burlesque, circus arts, and music sung by all-female vocal group, The Sirens, are just some of the acts audience members can expect. Every show is sure to be packed with endless surprises.

GPC Entertainment will present their season at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.GPCEntertainment.com.

Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage

