Chelsea Community Church Launches Children's Book Reading Group Series, With Karen Mason, June 3

Books, pizza and singer-actress-cabaret star Karen Mason! A great combination for the launch of the Chelsea Community Church's first Children's Book Reading Group on Saturday, June 3 at 1 PM in the Rectory.

Mason will read The Day the Crayons Quit. She will be joined by CCCs Music Director, Jeff Cubeta, for a short musical presentation following the reading, with the pizza party to follow.

Chelsea Community Church has been a home for people of all faiths and uncertain faith for more than 47 years. Founded in 1975 by a group of Chelsea residents, CCC is a lay-led non-denominational Christian Church. Its members created CCC to meet the needs of a diverse group who share a desire to explore faith and spirituality without dogmas, creeds or denominational affiliation. The event will be in St. Peter's Rectory at 346 West 20th Street, Manhattan.

Please register "so we know how many pizzas to order" at ChelseaCommunityChurch.org.