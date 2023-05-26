Chelsea Community Church Launches Children's Book Reading Group Series, With Karen Mason, June 3

Mason will read The Day the Crayons Quit. She will be joined by CCCs Music Director, Jeff Cubeta, for a short musical presentation.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Rickie Lee Jones Is Just In Time With Her New Album Of Standards PIECES OF T Photo 1 Rickie Lee Jones A TREASURE Indeed
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 2 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour
10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 3 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 4 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat

Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42

Books, pizza and singer-actress-cabaret star Karen Mason! A great combination for the launch of the Chelsea Community Church's first Children's Book Reading Group on Saturday, June 3 at 1 PM in the Rectory.

Mason will read The Day the Crayons Quit. She will be joined by CCCs Music Director, Jeff Cubeta, for a short musical presentation following the reading, with the pizza party to follow.

Chelsea Community Church has been a home for people of all faiths and uncertain faith for more than 47 years. Founded in 1975 by a group of Chelsea residents, CCC is a lay-led non-denominational Christian Church. Its members created CCC to meet the needs of a diverse group who share a desire to explore faith and spirituality without dogmas, creeds or denominational affiliation. The event will be in St. Peter's Rectory at 346 West 20th Street, Manhattan.

Please register "so we know how many pizzas to order" at ChelseaCommunityChurch.org.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Tovah Feldshuh Joins The American Popular Song Society To Celebrate Marilyn Maye Photo
Tovah Feldshuh Joins The American Popular Song Society To Celebrate Marilyn Maye

THE AMERICAN POPULAR SONG SOCIETY has announced that special guest Tovah Feldshuh – the Tony and Emmy-nominated actress currently starring on Broadway in Funny Girl – will join their “Second Annual Benefit Evening” to honor the legendary Marilyn Maye on Monday, June 12 at 6:00 PM at Theater 555.

The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June Photo
The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June

THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES premieres at the Laurie Beechman Theatre Saturday, June 10th at 4pm.

Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60s SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer Photo
Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Natalie Douglas – thirteen-time MAC Award, two-time Bistro Award and Nightlife Award winner – with “A 60’s Songs Juneteenth Jubilee” on Monday, June 19 at 7:00 PM.

JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration Photo
JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration

54 BELOW will welcome back Joe Iconis as he brings his beloved friends and eclectic catalogue for another round of Joe Iconis & Family from June 12 – 17 at 7:00pm.


More Hot Stories For You

The Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in JuneThe Chamlins In THE PRIME OF OUR LIVES Comes to The Laurie Beechman in June
Natalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This SummerNatalie Douglas to Preset A 60's SONGS JUNETEENTH JUBILEE at Birdland This Summer
JOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer CelebrationJOE ICONIS & FAMILY to Return to 54 Below for a Summer Celebration
NOT JUST SINATRA Comes to The Cutting RoomNOT JUST SINATRA Comes to The Cutting Room

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You