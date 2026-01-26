Chasing Dreams to Debut 'HERE WE GO AGAIN' at Don't Tell Mama on January 28

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The acclaimed cabaret collective Chasing Dreams has announced its first production of the new year, "Here We Go Again," a musical celebration of ambition, manifestation, and the power of the spotlight. The performance will take place on January 28th at the legendary theater district venue, Don't Tell Mama.

Stepping into 2026 with a bold new vision, "Here We Go Again" features a curated selection of songs chosen by the performers themselves-not just because they love the music, but because the songs represent the roles, characters, and professional milestones they are manifesting for the year ahead.

"At Chasing Dreams, our mission has always been about the journey of the artist," says the production's Artistic Director, Delfina Perret. "With this show, we aren't just singing about dreams; we are claiming them.". "By performing these pieces at an iconic venue like Don't Tell Mama, we are turning the stage into a space where manifestation becomes a reality." says the executive producer, Camila Figueiras Meriggi. "Each song is a declaration of where these performers are headed in 2026."

The cast for this spectacular one-night-only event features ten performers hailing from all over the world, bringing a truly international flavor to the stage:

Zaramaría Fas (Puerto Rico), Juan Herrera (Dominican Republic), Daniela Mellado (Mexico), Val Nacer (Mexico), Alexa Yamila Ocana (Mexico), Oz (Mexico), Yulio Rondon (Dominican Republic), Patima Watcharintrawut (Thailand) and Hanna Westi (Germany).

Chasing Dreams is a company committed to creating visibility and opportunities for international performing artists in New York City. Through its Broadway Cabaret Series, Artistic Director Delfina Perret and Executive Producer Camila Figueiras Meriggi, provide a supportive community and a critical platform for global talent to share their unique stories and exceptional skills with the world.

Associate Director, Hanna Westi; Pianist, Aidan Wells; and Videographer, Malgorzata Jasiniak.

The evening promises an eclectic and inspiring setlist, ranging from contemporary Broadway hits to reimagined classics, all tied together by the common thread of starting fresh and reaching higher.Tickets for "Here We Go Again" are available for purchase on the Don't Tell Mama website or at the door. Early booking is highly recommended.