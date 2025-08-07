Chadwick Johnson Will Premiere at 54 Below Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Chadwick Johnson in 'What The World Needs Now' on Sunday, September 7, 2025. Making his 54 Below debut, Billboard charting singer and songwriter Chadwick Johnson celebrates the music of two legendary songwriters: Burt Bacharach and Quincy Jones with soulfully reimagined arrangements of the hits: The Look of Love, Alfie, House is Not a Home, The Wiz, Man in the Mirror, and more. Discover the stories behind the songs as Chadwick invites you on a journey to explore the timeless works of these two icons and their universal message of love.

This one night only show will feature special guest Jazz vocalist, Jonathan Karrant with Nick Hetko on piano, Criston Oates on bass, and Philippe Lemm on drums.

Chadwick is a singer, songwriter, and producer who approaches the craft as a storyteller and revels in the complexities of the human experience. Chadwick's sound echoes the soulful stylings of Lake Street Dive, the soaring vocals of Ben Platt, and the lyrical depth of Brandi Carlile.

Chadwick's new EP 'Seasons Change' features three original songs. The soulfully charged title track is featured on Spotify's editorial playlist 'Blues Roots'. His single 'Heart Crisis' made a splash in the UK spending four weeks atop Music Week's 'Commercial POP Chart' peaking at #5. Produced by Grammy winner Dave Audé, Chadwick co-wrote the original hit with Kalani Queypo. Chadwick is a USA Songwriting Competition Honoree for his latest full length album “Unbreakable", which hit #3 on the iTunes Blues charts.

Chadwick is currently in the studio with Oscar and Grammy nominated producer, Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), recording a new soul record set for release in 2026. Learn more at: ChadwickJohnson.com