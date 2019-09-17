Celeste Lanuza Brings GRIT & GANAS! to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Celeste Lanuza in Grit and Ganas! on November 9th. Lanuza brings an evening of eclectic music that reflects her journey as a creative and performing Mexican-American female artist. Take a ride with Celeste, as she celebrates life through song and dance, sharing moments of her career that inspire her to embrace her entire being.

Lead vocalist Celeste Lanuza brings her Spotify compositions to life! Composer, pianist and accordionist Federico Lanuza, has music on top jazz stations in So Cal and on all music platforms. His compositions are in Academy Award nominated film In the Name of the People, PBS Film 1492 Revisited,Old Globe Theater's, The Fan Lights. From keyboardist for Little Richie, Tito Puente, Mongo Santamaria, composition mentor Roy Harris, to Old Globe musical directors, 'Pastorela' then Luis Valdes 'Corridos Remix.' Keyboardist Jor'Dan Williams is also a keytar player who's toured internationally as a gospel, jazz, and pop musician for top artists such as Donnie McClurkin. Michael H. Odom II joins on drums with Chelsea Zeno and Cassy White on background vocals, and Broadway guest appearances by Jose Amor Christensen and Jordan Fife Hunt.

Celeste Lanuza in Grit & Ganas! plays at Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54thStreet) on Saturday November 9that 11:30pm. There is a $20 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Celeste Lanuza is a multifaceted creative and performing Mexican-American artist, who embodies power and spirit through original melodic music and dance. Her eclectic blend of Latin, Pop, Jazz and Rock, equip her with a versatile sound and dynamic stage presence. Positive reviews include, "The charismatic Celeste Lanuza is extraordinary" (Broadway World) and "Celeste Lanuza gives quite a tour de force [performance]," (Opera Today) among others. Celeste has performed over-seas at renowned theaters and at venues such as The Guthrie Theater, The Old Globe Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Radio City Music Hall, San Diego Opera and Arizona Opera among others. She is an LA Music Award Nominee and NPR Tiny Desk featured Latinx artist who enjoys bringing her quadruple threat to life as an instrumentalist, singer, actress, and dancer. Follow Celeste on Instagram @celestelanuzaofficial to see how her experiences inform her creative work. Her compositions are available on all music platforms.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You