Celebrate the Holidays with Sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway at 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway for a joyous celebration of the holiday season on December 24 & 26-30 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/YuletideRevelry.

“Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.” —New York Magazine

54 Below is proud to bring back Tony® nominated sisters, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, to celebrate the season in their exciting, new show, Yuletide Revelry! Ann and Liz, who won this year's MAC Award for “Best Duo Show,” are backed by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as they bring joy and soaring harmonies to beloved holiday classics, standards, and Broadway showstoppers.

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway in Yuletide Revelry! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 24 & 26-30 at 7pm. Cover charges are $75-$85 ($84-$95 with fees). Premiums are $140-$145 ($155.50-$161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/YuletideRevelry. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

