Celebrate the Holidays with Sisters Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway at 54 Below

Experience the joy of the holiday season with these acclaimed artists.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

54 BELOW will welcome back Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway for a joyous celebration of the holiday season on December 24 & 26-30 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/YuletideRevelry.

“Their harmonizing surpasses the sisterly into the sublime.” —New York Magazine 

54 Below is proud to bring back Tony® nominated sisters, Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, to celebrate the season in their exciting, new show, Yuletide Revelry! Ann and Liz, who won this year's MAC Award for “Best Duo Show,” are backed by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as they bring joy and soaring harmonies to beloved holiday classics, standards, and Broadway showstoppers.

Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway in Yuletide Revelry! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 24 & 26-30 at 7pm. Cover charges are $75-$85 ($84-$95 with fees). Premiums are $140-$145 ($155.50-$161 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/YuletideRevelry. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists.  It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.


 




