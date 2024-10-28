Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of THE LITTLE PRINCE at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next month marks the 50th anniversary of The Little Prince, a musical film based on the classic children's story and the final collaboration of Broadway writing duo Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. To celebrate this milestone The Green Room 42 presents "Lights, Camera, Lerner and Loewe" on November 5th at 9:30pm. And the special guest of the evening is Golden Globe nominee Steven Warner, who was the child actor in the title role of the musical film alongside Broadway luminaries like Richard Kiley, Bob Fosse, Donna McKechnie, and Gene Wilder. Warner will reprise songs from The Little Prince and share stories of the filming process.

Two other movie musicals also celebrating milestones this fall are Brigadoon, which has enchanted audiences for 70 years, and My Fair Lady, the timeless classic reaching its 60th anniversary. And all three of these musical films will be brought to life by some of the finest voices on and off Broadway.

This one-night-only concert features Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Motown, Hair), Tony Award nominee Jane Summerhays (Me and My Girl, A Chorus Line), Tony Award honoree Ben Davis (Once Upon a Mattress, La Boheme), E. Clayton Cornelious (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful the Carole King Musical), and Ellis Gage (White Rose, James & the Giant Peach).

Broadway performers from recent Lerner & Loewe revivals will also be joining them. These include Rachel Fairbanks, and Valerie Torres-Rosario from Camelot as well as Michael Halling from My Fair Lady. The associate conductor of both of those revivals, Will Curry, provides music direction and violin for the evening in addition to Megan Smythe (The Great Gatsby) on piano. The concert is hosted by the award-winning producer and actor Patrick Oliver Jones (Beetlejuice, First Wives Club), who will recount stories and anecdotes from these movie musicals.

Get your tickets now for in-person attendance or via livestream on The Green Room 42 website and use promo code LIGHTS25 to receive 25% off. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.

Comments