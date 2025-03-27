Celebrate Mother's Day with UPTOWN MAMAS: A Benefit Cabaret for Moms In Need

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Mother's Day, enjoy a heartwarming benefit cabaret, "Uptown Mamas," at The Green Room 42 on May 11 at 9:30 PM. This special event showcases the incredible talents of actor mamas from Uptown, Downtown, and Midtown, who have graced Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours, and The Metropolitan Opera.

"Uptown Mamas" celebrates the community of New York artist mothers while supporting Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter. This vital organization is the largest victim service provider in the country, helping over 250,000 people each year who have experienced violence, abuse, or exploitation. The proceeds will directly benefit families residing in the shelter, helping to provide necessary resources and create a trauma-informed environment.

"In collaboration with Uptown Mamas, we are looking to showcase the beautiful voices of artist mothers, to benefit the families residing in our uptown shelter, who have also shown their voice in seeking help." - Shelter Director, Brielle Nuzzo

Cast Includes:

Sara Jean Ford

Kailee Graham

Laura Bergquist

Jesmille Darbouze

Bianca Horn

Emily Jewell

Kristen Gehling

Maria D'Amato

Alison Mahoney

Jamie Lee Kearns

Laura D'Andre

Katie Zaffrann

Sara Wordsworth

DIRECTOR:

Laura Brandel

PRODUCED BY:

Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage

CONCEIVED BY:

Kailee Graham

BAND:

