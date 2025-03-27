News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Celebrate Mother's Day with UPTOWN MAMAS: A Benefit Cabaret for Moms In Need

Taking place at The Green Room 42 on May 11 at 9:30 PM.

By: Mar. 27, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

This Mother's Day, enjoy a heartwarming benefit cabaret, "Uptown Mamas," at The Green Room 42 on May 11 at 9:30 PM. This special event showcases the incredible talents of actor mamas from Uptown, Downtown, and Midtown, who have graced Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tours, and The Metropolitan Opera.

"Uptown Mamas" celebrates the community of New York artist mothers while supporting Safe Horizon's Uptown Domestic Violence Shelter. This vital organization is the largest victim service provider in the country, helping over 250,000 people each year who have experienced violence, abuse, or exploitation. The proceeds will directly benefit families residing in the shelter, helping to provide necessary resources and create a trauma-informed environment.

"In collaboration with Uptown Mamas, we are looking to showcase the beautiful voices of artist mothers, to benefit the families residing in our uptown shelter, who have also shown their voice in seeking help." - Shelter Director, Brielle Nuzzo

Cast Includes:

Sara Jean Ford
Kailee Graham
Laura Bergquist
Jesmille Darbouze
Bianca Horn
Emily Jewell
Kristen Gehling
Maria D'Amato
Alison Mahoney
Jamie Lee Kearns
Laura D'Andre
Katie Zaffrann
Sara Wordsworth

DIRECTOR:

Laura Brandel

PRODUCED BY:

Kailee Graham and Jonathan Dinklage

CONCEIVED BY:

Kailee Graham

BAND:

Jodie Moore - Music Director
Sean McDaniel - Drums
Anja Wood - Cello
Jonathan Dinklage - Violin
Adam Kornreich - Guitar
Michael Olatuja - Bass



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos