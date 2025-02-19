Celebrate Black History Month This Weekend with BLUES JAM at Jazz At Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Jazz at Lincoln Center in celebrating Black History Month with Blues Jam (February 21-22), an unforgettable evening honoring the soulful power of the blues featuring an all-star lineup on the Rose Theater stage. Blues Jam brings together Grammy winners and renowned artists for a one-of-a-kind jam session, blending the rich traditions of the blues with a dynamic, contemporary energy.

Blues Jam takes place in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available on JALC’s website.

Hosted by B-3 organ enthusiast and radio DJ Pete Fallico, Blues Jam line-up includes Grammy-winning guitarist and vocalist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) saxophonist and blues aficionado Sherman Irby, 2025 Grammy-nominated guitarist and vocalist Ruthie Foster, Grammy-nominated Ronnie Foster and Grammy-nominated Deshawn “D Vibes” Alexander on B-3 organ, Grammy-nominated pedal steel guitarist Roosevelt Collier (Jelly Roll), New York Blues Hall of Fame inductee and guitarist Chris Bergson, and Grammy-nominated drummer Herlin Riley.

JLCO’s Sherman Irby reflects that his love for the blues “comes from being exposed to the genre in my early childhood. My father and I used to wake up early in the morning, before work and school, to watch a local country tv show out of Birmingham, AL called, ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show.’ Watching musicians play and sing old country, blues, and bluegrass songs inspired me to pursue music.”

Irby loved the mystery of the blues. “I always marvel at how the blues can be so much at once: a form, a sound, and a feeling. I can’t think of anything else that captures all of that in the same way.” Growing up, B.B. King was one of his favorite blues artists. “His music just stuck with me. And, my dad was a huge fan, and I was his kid, so naturally, I was all about B.B. King too.”

For an exciting evening celebrating historic blues music with modern energy, join this talented group at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

After Blues Jam this weekend, Sherman Irby and fellow JLCO saxophonist Chris Lewis will co-music direct a concert series called “Journey Through Jazz” featuring the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (February 28–March 1, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room). This special event closes Black History Month and kicks off Women’s History Month with a repertoire honoring Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Nancy Wilson, and Betty Carter. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Choose, starting at $20.00. Head to jazz.org for tickets and more information.

Tickets to Blues Jam and Journey through Jazz are available on Jazz at Lincoln Center's website here.

Header photo features Blues Jam guest vocalist Kingfish. Photo credit: Colin Hart

