Cast Set for 2nd Annual SPOOKY SPECTACULAR at 54 Below

Get ready for a spook-tacular evening featuring an electrifying lineup of performers from Broadway, your favorite national tours, and all over the city at 54 Below. This one-night-only event will feature spellbinding renditions of pop-rock favorites like Ghostbusters, Vampire, Highway to Hell, and more - all sure to give you chills and thrills!

The evening will be brimming with Halloween magic, culminating in a costume contest where the most creative audience member could find themselves taking the stage alongside these incredible artists. Whether you're a fan of haunting melodies or show-stopping numbers, this cabaret revival promises a bewitching night of entertainment that you won't want to miss! Produced by Productions by Stephan. Hosted by JaeXO (they/she).

Featuring Rachel Alvarez-Robinson (she/her), Katie Blackwell (she/her), Ashlen Boresow (she/her), Kimi Handa Brown (they/them), Sabina Demidovich (she/her), Juliana Fuentes Peña (she/her), Michaela Groth (she/her), Gabriel M Henry (he/him), JaeXO (they/she), Aidan Michael Kelly (he/him), Langley Leilani (she/her), Shelby Lyn (she/her), Juliette Maners (she/her), Elijah Martinez (he/him), Connor Neun (he/him), Mary Nikols (she/her) (An Officer and a Gentleman tour), Emily Ricalde (she/her), Nino Ruggeri (he/him), Ari Stari (she/her), Sydney Stephan (she/her) (Disney's "Andi Mack"), Jonathan Stombres (he/him) (Cirque du Soleil Vocalist), Chance Michael Wall (he/him), and Katie Yeomans (she/her) (Mean Girls national tour). Also joined by Tanner Schut on drums and Sydney Stephan on keys.

Come dressed in your best Halloween and get ready to do the Monster Mash - 54 Below's 2nd Annual Spooky Spectacular is more than a concert; it's a party you won't want to miss.

About Productions by Stephan: Productions by Stephan creates inclusive, safe and fun environments for performers to thrive in. We deliver top-tier entertainment to venues all over New York City and surrounding areas. We foster a vibrant community where artists connect, collaborate, and make an impact. Previously seen doing 54 Sings the British Invasion & Beyond, 54 Sings the British Invasion & Beyond (Volume 2), and 54 Below's Spooky Spectacular. Find us on Instagram: @productionsbystephan.